Thursday, June 3, 2021

Scene & Heard

Cleveland APL is Full. You Can Adopt a Cat or Kitten for Cheap This Weekend.

Posted By on Thu, Jun 3, 2021 at 9:15 AM

click to enlarge Full House at the Animal Protective League - CLEVELAND APL
  • Cleveland APL
  • Full House at the Animal Protective League

The Cleveland Animal Protective League (1729 Willey Ave.) has announced that it's full up with cats and kittens. Due to the overload, it's offering steep discounts on adoptions this weekend, (June 3 - 6).

All cats five months or older will be $25 to adopt (regularly $50), and all kittens younger than five months will be $50 to adopt (regularly $125).



Visitor access to the APL facility is still restricted, but folks can check out the available felines — including "Felicia," pictured below — at the APL's site. Adopters can there fill out the paperwork virtually and set up an in-person appointment to pick up the kitties.

"Felicia," one of the elegant young ladies up for adoption. - CLEVELAND APL
  • Cleveland APL
  • "Felicia," one of the elegant young ladies up for adoption.
“It’s a Full House for felines at the Cleveland APL right now. Everywhere you look there’s a face that wants to go home with you,” said Sharon Harvey, Cleveland APL President & CEO, in a press release. “The television show Full House was all about family, and we know our cats will be a perfect addition to yours by adding lots of fun and happiness. We want to see adopters’ homes full of love!”

***
