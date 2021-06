Dino Safari Setting Up at the Shoppes at Parma This Month

click to enlarge Imagine Exhibitions

Dino Safari comes to town this weekend.



Cleveland native Tom Zaller and his company Imagine Exhibitions bring Dino Safari, an educational dinosaur drive-thru experience, to the Shoppes at Parma on Saturday for a residency that extends through Sunday, June 27.Featuring more than 40 giant moving dinosaurs, including Triceratops, Parasaurolophus, Microraptor and, of course, T. Rex, the 60-minute drive-thru dino experience includes audio narration for the entire family.“As a native of Cleveland, it is a thrill to bring this amazing, safe and fun experience to families across the Cleveland region, particularly in light of the many challenges everyone has faced over the last year,” says Zaller, who grew up in University Heights and graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, in a statement. “I’m looking forward to seeing my family and friends, both human and dinosaurs, reunite for an unforgettable experience. Our animatronic dinosaurs transport visitors to a land of prehistoric proportions! With school ending and summertime beginning, we know that this is going to be one of the best ways for families to get out safely and enjoy some time together.”Created in consultation with paleontologist Dr. Gregory Erickson, Dino Safari features "fact-based, educational content in addition to an exciting storyline." Kids and families will travel through the fictional Pangea National Park. An audio tour (available in both English and Spanish) plays through each car’s audio system, and each vehicle receives a “Survival Pack” to help ensure a more interactive experience. Tickets to Dino Safari are priced per car and start at $49.95 per vehicle of up to seven individuals. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.