Thursday, June 3, 2021

First Look: Acqua di Luca, Opening in the Warehouse District in Mid-June

Posted By on Thu, Jun 3, 2021 at 10:20 AM

Lola and Luca Sema got the keys to 500 W. St Clair Ave., the former home of XO Steaks, about eight months ago. After stripping the space down to its exposed-brick shell and rebuilding it, the husband-and-wife team is nearly ready to invite their first dinner guests to Acqua di Luca. That is expected to take place on Monday June 14.

The Italian-style seafood restaurant has a completely different look and feel than its predecessor thanks to exposed brick walls, new hardwood flooring, an open kitchen and new configuration that relocated the bar to the opposite side of the main room. New lighting, new furniture and new windows, some of which fold out of view, combine to create an open, elegant restaurant.



When Acqua di Luca opens in mid-June, it will be a seafood-focused Italian eatery specializing in whole fish like bronzini. A daily selection of fresh oysters, specialty pizzas and desserts will round out the offerings. The menu will be completely different from Luca Italian Cuisine, which the couple opened in 2013. The Semas also operate Luca West, which they opened in 2017 in Westlake.

