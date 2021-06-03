Local Rapper Floco Torres Releases New Music Video in Advance of Upcoming Grog Shop Show

Earlier this year, local rapper Floco Torres released his latest single, “Last Days,” a mellow tune about resistance and perseverance.
Now, Torres has released a music video for the track. Shot at the historic Civic Theatre in downtown Akron, the video arrives in advance of Torres’ upcoming show with MOSSOM and Free Black! on June 18 at the Grog Shop. Blaak Media provided the direction for the beautifully lensed video.
“When it came to the video, I really wanted something that visually spoke to my career, longevity and where I'm headed,” says Torres. “I also wanted to present something that would represent Akron in a way that I feel really shows how dope it is. And what better location than the Civic Theatre! Howard and the Civic team were so dope in agreeing to let us shoot there, and we're really excited how it came out.”
