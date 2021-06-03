Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 3, 2021

C-Notes

Local Rapper Floco Torres Releases New Music Video in Advance of Upcoming Grog Shop Show

Posted By on Thu, Jun 3, 2021 at 11:45 AM

click to enlarge Local rapper Floco Torres. - ASHTON BLAAK
  • Ashton Blaak
  • Local rapper Floco Torres.
Earlier this year, local rapper Floco Torres released his latest single, “Last Days,” a mellow tune about resistance and perseverance.

Now, Torres has released a music video for the track. Shot at the historic Civic Theatre in downtown Akron, the video arrives in advance of Torres’ upcoming show with MOSSOM and Free Black! on June 18 at the Grog Shop. Blaak Media provided the direction for the beautifully lensed video.



“When it came to the video, I really wanted something that visually spoke to my career, longevity and where I'm headed,” says Torres. “I also wanted to present something that would represent Akron in a way that I feel really shows how dope it is. And what better location than the Civic Theatre! Howard and the Civic team were so dope in agreeing to let us shoot there, and we're really excited how it came out.”

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Floco Torres, "Last Days"

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. The Second Ohio Vax-a-Million Scholarship Winner is from Cuyahoga County Read More

  2. Tickets for Topgolf Live at Progressive Field Go On Sale Tomorrow Read More

  3. The Gathering of the Juggalos is Back On For 2021 at Legend Valley in Ohio Read More

  4. Brewer and Chef Depart Immigrant Son Project Prior to Opening Day Read More

  5. Kindred Spirit Is a Solid Addition to Van Aken’s Already Solid Culinary Lineup, Even If There’s Room for Improvement Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation