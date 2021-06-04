Friday, June 4, 2021
2021 Cleveland Air Show Scheduled for Labor Day Weekend
By Sam Allard
on Fri, Jun 4, 2021 at 3:29 PM
Photo courtesy of Rayfield Trismegistus, Instagram
Blue Angels over First Energy Stadium, 2012
Get your ear plugs out, because the Cleveland Air Show is returning to the shores of Lake Erie on Labor Day weekend (Sept. 4, 5 & 6) once again. The 2021 show at Burke Lakefront Airport will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.
“We appreciate our fans understanding and patience during this unusual year. We will be following COVID-19 health and safety protocols in accordance with current guidelines,” said Air Show Executive Director Kim Dell, in a press release. “We are thrilled to be back on the tarmac. The ground attractions may look a little bit different but we will still have the awesome flying folks have
come to expect.”
There will be no gate tickets available for this year's event. All tickets must be purchased in advance online at www.clevelandairshow.com.
