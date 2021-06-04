Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 4, 2021

Scene & Heard

2021 Cleveland Air Show Scheduled for Labor Day Weekend

Posted By on Fri, Jun 4, 2021 at 3:29 PM

click to enlarge Blue Angels over First Energy Stadium, 2012 - PHOTO COURTESY OF RAYFIELD TRISMEGISTUS, INSTAGRAM
  • Photo courtesy of Rayfield Trismegistus, Instagram
  • Blue Angels over First Energy Stadium, 2012

Get your ear plugs out, because the Cleveland Air Show is returning to the shores of Lake Erie on Labor Day weekend (Sept. 4, 5 & 6) once again. The 2021 show at Burke Lakefront Airport will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

“We appreciate our fans understanding and patience during this unusual year. We will be following COVID-19 health and safety protocols in accordance with current guidelines,” said Air Show Executive Director Kim Dell, in a press release. “We are thrilled to be back on the tarmac. The ground attractions may look a little bit different but we will still have the awesome flying folks have
come to expect.”



There will be no gate tickets available for this year's event. All tickets must be purchased in advance online at www.clevelandairshow.com.


***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Doug Katz to Close Chutney B at Van Aken District, Anthony Zappola to Open Le Stand in Same Space Read More

  2. The Second Ohio Vax-a-Million Scholarship Winner is from Cuyahoga County Read More

  3. 18 Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 3-6) Read More

  4. Cleveland APL is Full. You Can Adopt a Cat or Kitten for Cheap This Weekend. Read More

  5. Titillating Tidbits: Hudson Vet Censored for Mentioning Black People in Speech. Who Will Get to the Bottom of This? Plus Fount's 'Carbon Footprint' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation