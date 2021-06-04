Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 4, 2021

C-Notes

Live Music Returns to the Rock Hall in July

Posted By on Fri, Jun 4, 2021 at 8:56 AM

A mix of local and national acts will play the Rock Hall this summer. - EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Emanuel Wallace
  • A mix of local and national acts will play the Rock Hall this summer.
Truly committed to supporting live music and the local music scene, the Rock Hall just announced its summer schedule of live music and programming.

“Our summer lineup of live music and programming gives fans and families a chance to experience the power of rock & roll at our remarkable lakefront location. We are grateful to have incredible partners like PNC that help us deliver these experiences,” says Greg Harris, CEO & President, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, in a press release.



Things will kick into high gear beginning July 1 with a performance by the eclectic local act Oregon Space Trail of Doom/Oregon Space Trail of Jazz.

There will be live music from 8 to 10 p.m. every Thursday and Friday in July and August. The concerts will feature a mix of local and national acts, and highlights include Sweet Apple (July 17), Cloud Nothings (July 23), Bully (July 30), the Ark Band (Aug. 13) and John Paul Keith (Aug. 27).

Lunch by the Lake will feature free acoustic performances by the Rock Hall’s “Resident Rockers” and local artists from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at the beer garden.

And finally, Rock & Yoga also returns to the plaza on Monday nights from 6 to 7 p.m.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Rock Hall, Live Music

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. The Second Ohio Vax-a-Million Scholarship Winner is from Cuyahoga County Read More

  2. Doug Katz to Close Chutney B at Van Aken District, Anthony Zappola to Open Le Stand in Same Space Read More

  3. Cleveland APL is Full. You Can Adopt a Cat or Kitten for Cheap This Weekend. Read More

  4. Tickets for Topgolf Live at Progressive Field Go On Sale Tomorrow Read More

  5. 18 Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 3-6) Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation