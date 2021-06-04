Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 4, 2021

C-Notes

Update: Local Indie Act Kultures Releases Debut Album

Posted By on Fri, Jun 4, 2021 at 10:21 AM

click to enlarge Kultures' Justin Miller. - PLANETARY GROUP
  • Planetary Group
  • Kultures' Justin Miller.
Update: During the pandemic, locally based multi-instrumentalist Justin Miller, who played in the indie outfit Polars, has funneled his creative energy into a side project dubbed Kultures.

The group released a single earlier this year, and its full-length debut arrived today on all streaming platforms.



Original Post 4/9/2021: With his local indie rock outfit Polars on a long-term hiatus, Cleveland-based singer-songwriter Justin Miller decided to pursue a solo project dubbed Kultures.

“I've had time to write/record/produce a new collection of songs, and I'm releasing this record as a new artist because it's the first time I'm taking center stage as the lead vocalist,” says Miller in an email about the synth-driven Brit-pop sounding single “Favorite Number,” which just came out today. “I'm doing my best to make the most of the difficult times the pandemic has created for musicians (and everyone else)."

Miller says he discovered a passion for music at a young age and has been fighting against what he calls “suburban notions of success” ever since.

Scheduled for a June release, the full-length leans on “vocal-forward” melodies and intricate soundscapes.

The first song Miller wrote under the moniker Kultures, "Favorite Number" emerged from a beat that Miller had constructed for a hip-hop song for a collaboration with a local artist. The rhythm became more and more ambiguous/free-form, and Miller realized it could make the foundation for a unique indie track. From there, he added piano and started improvising vocal melodies over an ambient drum loop.

“[The song lyric] ‘you’re my favorite number’ refers both to a significant person in your life and a date on the calendar,” says Miller. “It can be a metaphor for your favorite person (your No. 1) or it can be a conversation with the future, with something you’re looking forward to.”

A second single is due out next month.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Doug Katz to Close Chutney B at Van Aken District, Anthony Zappola to Open Le Stand in Same Space Read More

  2. The Second Ohio Vax-a-Million Scholarship Winner is from Cuyahoga County Read More

  3. Cleveland APL is Full. You Can Adopt a Cat or Kitten for Cheap This Weekend. Read More

  4. 18 Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 3-6) Read More

  5. Tickets for Topgolf Live at Progressive Field Go On Sale Tomorrow Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation