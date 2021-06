Bayside to Perform at the Agora in September

click to enlarge Poster for Bayside's upcoming tour.

The punk act Bayside just announced the 21 Years of Really Bad Luck Tour, presented by Violent Gentlemen. More than a year in the making, the anniversary event will feature a career-spanning set celebrating the group's 21st anniversary with songs from across its discography.The tour comes to the Agora on Sept. 10.Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights and the Bombpops will join the band on the jaunt. Presale Bayside tickets and VIP packages are available now , and tickets to the Agora Show go on sale to general public at noon on Thursday.“We had to rebook this tour four times, and that’s only going to make it sweeter when it finally happens," says front man Anthony Raneri in a press release. "Can’t wait to finally get a chance to celebrate our milestone with good friends and the best fans.”"For the past 20 years, Queens-based Bayside has represented a lifestyle, a counterculture, and a deeply held conviction, diverse in thought and background but united by a shared desire for authentic expression," reads the press release about the tour. "At their core, Bayside is a band that has constantly proved that music is not about gimmicks and ephemeral trends, but a timeless reflection of our lives and our times. It is through this timelessness and consistency that they continue to cultivate a cult-following that lives and breathes everything the band creates."