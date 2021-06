Great Lakes Science Center To Host Outdoor Performance of 'Alice'

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Great Lakes Science Center

Great Lakes Science Center has partnered with the Cleveland Ballet for two performances of, thestory reimagined as a ballet. The performances will take place in an outdoor circus ring on the front lawn of the Science Center at 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday in a special, one-hour, live production adapted by award-winning and world-renowned choreographer Margo Sappington.General admission tickets cost $75 per person and seat selection is on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking in the Science Center’s attached garage is included with ticket purchases. Tickets must be purchased in advance, either online at GreatScience.com or by phone at 216-621-2400.Masks are not required for the event, but they are highly recommended for all unvaccinated guests. Guests will also be required to be seated with members of their household, socially distant from other guests. Guests who have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 within the past 14 days are not permitted to attend. Unvaccinated guests who have been in contact with someone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 within the past 14 days are also not permitted to attend.Seating, concessions and other high-touch surfaces and areas will be cleaned and sanitized before each show.Restrooms will be available in the Science Center.