Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 7, 2021

Arts District

Great Lakes Science Center To Host Outdoor Performance of 'Alice'

Posted By on Mon, Jun 7, 2021 at 10:07 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE GREAT LAKES SCIENCE CENTER
  • Courtesy of the Great Lakes Science Center
Great Lakes Science Center has partnered with the Cleveland Ballet for two performances of Alice, the Alice in Wonderland story reimagined as a ballet. The performances will take place in an outdoor circus ring on the front lawn of the Science Center at 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday in a special, one-hour, live production adapted by award-winning and world-renowned choreographer Margo Sappington.

General admission tickets cost $75 per person and seat selection is on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking in the Science Center’s attached garage is included with ticket purchases. Tickets must be purchased in advance, either online at GreatScience.com or by phone at 216-621-2400.



Masks are not required for the event, but they are highly recommended for all unvaccinated guests. Guests will also be required to be seated with members of their household, socially distant from other guests. Guests who have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 within the past 14 days are not permitted to attend. Unvaccinated guests who have been in contact with someone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 within the past 14 days are also not permitted to attend.

Seating, concessions and other high-touch surfaces and areas will be cleaned and sanitized before each show.

Restrooms will be available in the Science Center.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Arts District

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland APL is Full. You Can Adopt a Cat or Kitten for Cheap This Weekend. Read More

  2. Doug Katz to Close Chutney B at Van Aken District, Anthony Zappola to Open Le Stand in Same Space Read More

  3. Dino Safari Setting Up at the Shoppes at Parma This Month Read More

  4. 2021 Cleveland Air Show Scheduled for Labor Day Weekend Read More

  5. Titillating Tidbits: Hudson Vet Censored for Mentioning Black People in Speech. Who Will Get to the Bottom of This? Plus Fount's 'Carbon Footprint' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation