Monday, June 7, 2021

Arts District

Prosperity Social Club To Host 'Lost Civil War' Book Signing on Saturday

Posted By on Mon, Jun 7, 2021 at 1:53 PM

The cover for Laura DeMarco's new book. - COURTESY OF LAURA DEMARCO
  • Courtesy of Laura DeMarco
  • The cover for Laura DeMarco's new book.
Local author Laura DeMarco will celebrate the upcoming release of her new book, Lost Civil War: The Disappearing Legacy of America’s Greatest Conflict, with a book signing that takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Prosperity Social Club.

DeMarco spent her childhood visiting Civil War battlefields, memorials and museums with her family. Now, with three successful books behind her — Lost Cleveland, Cleveland Then and Now, Mark Twain's America Then and Now — she can explore the subject in great detail.



Lost Civil War: The Disappearing Legacy of America’s Greatest Conflict offers a journey through lost Civil War sites in a historical travelogue that includes rare photographs of the many locations that have been destroyed or become overgrown over the centuries.

The book features a wide range of sites, which are arranged thematically and illustrated with more than 200 vintage photographs of encampments, historic buildings, prisons, signal towers, hospitals and even cycloramas.

“The Civil War is the most important, transformative event in American history, and its shadow still hangs over America, perhaps now more than ever,” says DeMarco in a press release. “Yet, so many significant sites are slowly being lost to time, development and neglect. Lost Civil War shines a new light on these important and often forgotten places before they disappear.”

There will be drink and food specials and a Civil War trivia contest.

“Prosperity Social Club is a historic venue located very close to one of our city’s most famous Civil War site, Camp Cleveland," says Prosperity owner Bonnie Flinner. "Hosting a book launch here is very fitting.”

