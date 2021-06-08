Tuesday, June 8, 2021
English Rock Act Architects Coming to Agora in November
By Jeff Niesel
on Tue, Jun 8, 2021 at 10:37 AM
The England-based post-metalcore act Architects
just announced a 2021 North America headline tour that includes a Nov. 27 date at the Agora
.
The band will tour in support of its ninth studio record, For Those That Wish To Exist
.
"For Those That Wish To Exist
finds Architects tackling the biggest questions facing the future of our planet with their grandest, most expansive sonic offering yet building upon the band’s hallmark post-metalcore sound by layering a burgeoning influence of electronics and orchestral strings, horns and choirs," reads a press release about the upcoming tour. "The result is a rich tapestry that transcends the limitations of genre and rewards exploration and immersion in its journey. The record’s 15-tracks hang in a limbo between energizing positivity that it is not too late to correct our collective course and paralyzing negativity of defeatism; where hope and despondency are bed-fellows triggered daily by the simple act of existence. A reflection of the human condition, For Those That Wish To Exist calls for all of us to rise to challenge established models and strive for a collective betterment."
A ticket presale is currently underway, and tickets for the Architects show at the Agora
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
