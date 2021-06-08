Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

C-Notes

Homeless Musicians To Launch Charity Tour in Cleveland

Posted By on Tue, Jun 8, 2021 at 8:19 AM

Musicians who go by the monikers Tuune and Silvr became homeless recently after selling all of their belongings in order to tour the U.S. and promote their soon-to-be-released single "Rock Yo Body."

“They understood that though they had made a conscious decision to give up everything and be homeless in order to pursue their dreams, that was not the case for many people without a home today," reads a press release about that decision. "They thought of ways they could help other people and realized that though they didn't have much, they had the talent to make and perform
music."



As a way of giving back and calling attention to homelessness as a social issue, the duo will embark on what it's calling the Tuunes Creating Silvr L-ings Tour. The tour launches on Saturday in Cleveland when with an event that takes place from 2 to 7 p.m. at Kerruish Park. The duo will donate a portion of their merchandise proceeds to the St. Herman House.

The concert will feature free food, live music, a talent showcase and vendors. Tuune will sell merchandise from his brand Tuune, which is a luxury comfort brand, while Silvr will sell her #Jesus apparel.

