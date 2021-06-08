Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

C-Notes

Joe Bonamassa To Perform at Youngstown's Covelli Centre in November

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Singer-guitarist Joe Bonamassa.
  • Robert Sutton
  • Singer-guitarist Joe Bonamassa.
Singer-guitarist Joe Bonamassa is finally getting back on the road. While he was grounded due to the pandemic, Bonamassa put his efforts into raising money for his non-profit Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation through the Fueling Musicians Program. This relief fund is dedicated to assisting touring musicians unable to make a living due to the pandemic.

Now that venues are opening back up, he’s announced an extensive run of 33 dates across the U.S. for fall 2021. He performs on Nov. 27 at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown.



A fan presale is currently underway. Tickets for Joe Bonamassa's show at the Covelli Centre go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

