Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Arts District

Brian Regan Coming to Akron Civic in November

Posted By on Wed, Jun 9, 2021 at 11:29 AM

click to enlarge Comedian Brian Regan. - AKRONCIVIC.COM
  • Akroncivic.com
  • Comedian Brian Regan.
Comedian Brian Regan dropped out of school to pursue a career in comedy back in 1980. At the time, he had no idea whether he'd made the right decision.

Decades later, it appears that Regan, a comedy superstar, did the right thing.



"I just knew when I was young that I had this passion to be a standup comedian," Regan told us recently. "I thought it would be an interesting thing to do with my life. I had this dream that if I could make $100 a night doing comedy that I would have the world by the tail. I’m not quite there yet, but I’m still trying."

Regan will perform on Nov. 19 at the Akron Civic Theatre.

A ticket presale to Regan's show at the Akron Civic Theatre began today.

