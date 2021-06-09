Savage Love: My Closeted Boyfriend Puts Me Down for Being Gay in Front of Friends to Throw Them off the Scent

Savage Love

BREAK UP.This guy sounds like equal parts asshole and mess. And he needs to work on that—he needs to clean up his mess—on his own. You can’t do the work for him, FET, and I would urge you to resist the urge to use the relationship as leverage. Because by staying in this relationship despite his half-truths, his double standards, and his hypocrisies—by sticking around to be shamed and manipulated—you’re sending him a message that says, “It’s fine, you’re fine, we’re fine.” Perhaps I shouldn’t say, “You’re sending him a message,” because this shit isn’t your fault, FET. But he will self-servingly interpret your willingness to stay and work on the relationship—as if the relationship is the problem here—as proof that he doesn’t need to do something about his own shit. He will assume he can continue to get away with being a controlling, manipulative, and sex-shaming asshole… because he’s getting away with it.When your current boyfriend “yucks your yum,” when he says the porn you like is gross, he’s projecting the shame he feels about all the non-normative (but perfectly wonderful) stuff that turns him on. When someone vomits their shame all over you, FET, getting yourself out of vomit-range is your best option. And for the record: I don’t think your boyfriend is a mess because he’s interested in more kinds of sex than he admits or more types of women than just your type of woman or dudes or power games that touch on gender roles and/or taboos. And the fact that he’s hiding his attraction to trans women from you isn’t by itself proof that he objectifies trans women, FET, or that he’s objectifying you. You don’t know how he would interact (or how he has interacted) with a trans partner. What you do know is he treats you like shit and makes you feel bad about yourself and demands transparency from you without being transparent in return. DTMFA.P.S. Please don’t let his shitty comments about your turn-ons lead you to doubt your desirability—just the fact that you’re into cuckolding makes you something of a prize, FET, as there are easily a hundred times as many men into cuckolding as there are women. It wouldn’t take you long to replace a guy who shames you for being into cuckolding with a guy who absolutely worships you for it.P.P.S. I don’t think you had grounds to snoop, FET, or a need to snoop. You knew everything you needed to know about this guy before you found his secret undeleted browser history. Insisting you cut your male friends and exes out of your life was reason enough to end this relationship.***NO.Everyone gets to come out at their own pace—sure, okay, I guess, whatever. But closeted adult gay men don’t get to heap insults on their out gay sex partners in order to throw mutuals off the scent. (The scent of cock on their breath.) Unless you get off on this treatment and wrote in to brag (not a single question mark detected in your email), JOKES, you need to DTMFCCA. (“Dump the motherfucking closet case already.”)***RUN.This is emotional abuse—hurling that none-of-his-business email in your face every chance he gets—and it’s gonna get worse if you marry him. This kind of shit always gets worse after the wedding, e.g. it gets worse once getting away from someone like this requires lawyers and court dates. DTMFA. There’s a huge difference between the kind of lapse in judgement that might prompt someone to snoop and hiring a private investigator to track someone’s movements. Someone who would do that—someone who would essentially outsource stalking you—isn’t a person you’re obligated to break up with face-to-face or sit down with to give them “closure.” Prioritize your safety, EDGE. A text message and a block are all the closure he needs and far more consideration than he deserves.P.S. Veganism is healthy and an all-plant diet is good for the planet. And it’s wonderful that you haven’t been sick a day in your life! But we’re all going to die—it’s just that some of us are going to die with a slice of cheese pizza in our greasy hands.***