Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Scene & Heard

Towpath Trail in Tremont Officially Opens This Afternoon

Posted By on Wed, Jun 9, 2021 at 9:24 AM


Cleveland residents are emerging from the pandemic to the grand opening of hotly anticipated urban multi-purpose trails. Last month, the Metroparks' Redline Greenway cut its ribbon — we called the west side trail an "instant Cleveland gem." And today, a 2.5 mile stretch of Towpath in the Tremont neighborhood officially opens as well.

The Tremont portion of the Towpath is the only segment of the 100+ mile trail connecting Cleveland and Akron that directly abuts a residential neighborhood. The video above charts its course south from the Cleveland sign on Abbey Road to Steelyard.



Prepared by Tremont West, the neighborhood community development corporation, the video is set to the rockin' "Honey" by Cincinnati band Coastal Club, and shows the route and its sensational views of the downtown skyline while promoting accessibility to an array of Tremont amenities. 

Ribbon cutting is 2 p.m. this afternoon at Camp Cleveland. Lace up your tennies, take your bike for a tune-up and enjoy on a sunny day soon.

***
