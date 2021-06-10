20 Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 10-13)

click to enlarge
THU 06/10
-
Courtesy of New Soft Shoe
-
New Soft Shoe.
New Soft Shoe
Nine years ago, on what local singer-songwriter Brent Kirby calls a drunken dare, a group of Cleveland friends and musicians showed up at the Happy Dog to play a couple sets of tunes by the late, great Gram Parsons. Dubbed the New Soft Shoe, the group has been at it ever since, spreading the gospel of what it refers to as "Gram's Cosmic American Music." Anything that Parsons played, the New Soft Shoe covers. As a result, the group plays tunes from the International Submarine Band, the Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers. It also plays songs from Parsons' solo album GP/Grievous Angel
. Tonight at 8, the band performs in the Waldorf Hall at Forest City Brewery. Admission is $12.
2135 Columbus Rd., 216-228-9116, forestcitybrewery.com
.
Amanda Wicker: Black Fashion Design in Cleveland
Amanda Wicker and the Clarke School had a major influence on Cleveland’s Black fashion design students, both adults and school aged. Wicker emphasized creativity as well as practical design skills; she would become an inspiration to women everywhere. Amanda Wicker: Black Fashion Design in Cleveland
, a new exhibit featuring her work, opens today at the Western Reserve Historical Society. An opening reception takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20.
10825 East Blvd., 216-721-5722, wrhs.org
.
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Tonight, David Spero, Jennifer Lee and Danny Powers team up for a special evening honoring the life and musical career of the late Michael Stanley. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
A Little Night Music: Jazz, Classical & More
Enjoy music, drink, food, and the beautiful garden at the Bingham-Hanna Mansion of the Cleveland History Center at this series put on by locally based Jim Wadsworth Productions. Tonight’s concert features singer Evelyn Wright, a veteran local talent who received the Jazz Legend Award from Tri-C Community College in 2008, and pianist Dave Thomas, a Youngstown native who was an original member of the R&B group, Sweet Thunder. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the concert starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission includes the ability to spend time touring the center. Seating will be provided, and drinks and food will be available for purchase. Tickets cost $18 to $25.
10825 East Blvd., 216-721-5722, wrhs.org
.
FRI 06/11
Alice
Great Lakes Science Center has partnered with the Cleveland Ballet for two performances of Alice
, the Alice in Wonderland
story reimagined as a ballet. The performances will take place in an outdoor circus ring on the front lawn of the Science Center at 6 and 8 tonight in a special, one-hour, live production adapted by award-winning and world-renowned choreographer Margo Sappington. General admission tickets cost $75 per person and seat selection is on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking in the Science Center’s attached garage is included with ticket purchases. Tickets must be purchased in advance, either online at GreatScience.com or by phone. Masks are not required for the event, but they are highly recommended for all unvaccinated guests. Guests will also be required to be seated with members of their household, socially distant from other guests. Guests who have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 within the past 14 days are not permitted to attend. Unvaccinated guests who have been in contact with someone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 within the past 14 days are also not permitted to attend. Seating, concessions and other high-touch surfaces and areas will be cleaned and sanitized before each show. Restrooms will be available in the Science Center.
601 Erieside Ave., 216-694-2000, greatscience.com
.
Cocoa Brown
If you've seen any of Progressive Insurance's "Name Your Price" commercials, then you've seen comic Cocoa Brown. In the commercial, this vivacious comedian and actress plays the angered wife whose husband decides he wants to juggle chain saws. Tyler Perry has even taken her on as a vital character in his TV shows and films. Brown's no-holds-barred attitude has gotten her a Screen Actors Guild award nomination; she's now in the process of writing a revealing autobiography and putting together her own one-woman show, The Confessions of a Suicidal Diva
. She performs tonight at 7 at the Improv, where she has shows scheduled through Sunday. Check the Improv website for ticket prices.
Improv Comedy Club & Restaurant, 1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Diana Chittester
Earlier this year when patio season started, local singer-songwriter Diana Chittester announced that she'll hold down a Friday night residency throughout summer at Western Reserve Distillers in Lakewood. Known for its delicious hand crafted cocktails that rely upon homemade bourbon and vodka and a farm to table menu, the distillery offers a terrific venue for Chittester's singer-songwriter material (think Ani DiFranco-meets-Sheryl Crow). Chittester performs from 9 to 11 p.m. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended.
14221 Madison Ave, Lakewood, 216-333-9291, westernreservedistillers.com
.
The Choir of Man
With most of the Broadway touring shows still on pause because of the pandemic, The Choir of Man represents the sole performance taking place at Playhouse Square this month. A press release promises the show is both a party and concert: "It’s a pint-filled good time set in a working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live Percussion with foot-stomping choreography." Tonight's show takes place at 7:30 in the Mimi Ohio Theatre. The run extends to July 11. Check the Playhouse Square website for additional showtimes and ticket prices.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Jeff Dye
Comedian Jeff Dye's career got a good bump after he starred in NBC's comedy adventure series Better Late Than Never
, a program that found Dye traveling with celebs such as Henry Winkler, William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw and George Foreman. The mild-mannered Dye doesn't get too animated during his standup routines even though he likes to joke about how immature he is and the simple enjoyment he gets out of walking birds walk. He performs tonight at 7 and 9:30 at Hilarities, where shows continue through Sunday. Check the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
Funkadelica
Funkadelica, a new monthly beats and breaks, funk, disco, boogie and house night launches today at 10 p.m. at B-side Lounge. On the turntables is vinyl spinner Mike-One (UK/Resurrection Funk Club/Disfunktional). Mike-One is well renowned for building the vibe and shaking the room with the fattest beats and breaks, right through to solid heart pounding disco and the best and most upfront house music. Playing exclusively on two turntables cutting back and forth and scratching with 45s, his mixing crosses genres seamlessly as he builds and creates dynamic up-tempo sets for dance floors. “The goal here is to create one of Cleveland’s hottest and coolest club nights with big name guest DJ’s, here at the B-side lounge,” says Mike. “B-side has a very underground feel and is a perfect venue to deliver the Funkadelica sound." Cover charge is $10.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-932-1966, bsideliquorlounge.com
.
Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts
Locally based Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts release their new album, Honky Tonkin’ Beauty Supreme
, this week on vinyl and CD on Cleveland-based Blue Arrow Records, an imprint that locals Debbie and Pete Gulyas run out of their used vinyl storefront of the same name. The duo created the label to release solo material from former Modern Lovers singer-guitarist Jonathan Richman. Grinder and Co. are the first Northeast Ohio-based act on the label. Cleveland’s Gotta Groove Records will handle the album's vinyl pressing, and locally based Grammy- and Emmy-nominated producer David Mayfield recorded the disc at his studio in Canton. Grinder and the Playboy Scouts will play a release party at 8 tonight at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Indians vs. Seattle Mariners
After a road trip that saw the Indians lose two of three games to the lowly Baltimore Orioles, the team is back home tonight for the start of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners won three of four games when the two teams faced off in Seattle last month so expect this series to be a real battle. First pitch tonight is at 7:10, and there will be fireworks after the game. It's also Sugardale Dollar Dog Night. Tickets start at $15.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, clevelandindians.com
.
SAT 06/12
Beachland Flea
A good number of local vendors will exhibit both inside and outside the Beachland Ballroom today to sell vinyl records, vintage clothing, unique artwork, music memorabilia and more. The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
CIA Glass Invitational
The CIA Glass Invitational
, an exhibit that features work by 12 CIA alumni and faculty members, opens today at River Gallery with a reception that takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. During tonight's event, CIA faculty member and participating artist Zac Gorell will put on a glass-blowing demonstration. The exhibition will be on view through July 31. CIA Glass Department Chair Benjamin Johnson and River Gallery owner G. Ara Hamamjian curated the exhibit which features work from CIA alums and faculty members.
19046 Old Detroit Rd., Rocky River, 440-331-8406, rivergalleryarts.com/
.
Exhibition Reception for A Thrilling Act: The Art of Anthony Eterovich
Locally based mixed-media artist and activist Christa Ebert (aka Uno Lady_ will perform at 5 p.m. today at the Massillon Museum during extended hours as part of the opening of the summer exhibition A Thrilling Act: The Art of Anthony Eterovich
. The event is free. Ebert composes songs with her voice and electronic effect pedals. Her music includes dream-like vocal layers, looping ethereal tones into one lush soundscape. As a video artist, she creates experimental films to accompany her musical compositions. Nature footage is modulated and layered connecting the sights and sounds. Uno Lady will perform short sets, and throughout the night she will play pre-recorded atmospheric, ambient compositions compiled specifically for the event.
121 Lincoln Way, Massillon, 330-833-4061, massillonmuseum.org
.
Lost Civil War: The Disappearing Legacy of America’s Greatest Conflict Book Signing
Local author Laura DeMarco will celebrate the upcoming release of her new book, Lost Civil War: The Disappearing Legacy of America’s Greatest Conflict
, with a book signing that takes place today from 2 to 4 p.m. at Prosperity Social Club. Lost Civil War: The Disappearing Legacy of America’s Greatest Conflict
offers a journey through lost Civil War sites in a historical travelogue that includes rare photographs of the many locations that have been destroyed or become overgrown over the centuries. The book features a wide range of sites, which are arranged thematically and illustrated with more than 200 vintage photographs of encampments, historic buildings, prisons, signal towers, hospitals and even cycloramas. There will be drink and food specials and a Civil War trivia contest.
1109 Starkweather Ave., 216-937-1938, prosperitysocialclub.com
.
Maker Markets @ Van Aken District
An eclectic group of "creative movers and shakers" will be on hand for today's Maker Markets@Van Aken District event that takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Van Aken District. Organizers say they plan to have around 30 vendors that carry items such as stationery, handcrafted jewelry and graphic art pieces. Find info about today's vendors on Maker Cleveland's Facebook page. Admission is free.
3401 Tuttle Rd., Shaker Heights, 216-491-8800, thevanakendistrict.com
.
SUN 06/13
Crocker Park Block Party
To celebrate the beginning of the summer season, Crocker Park will host its inaugural Block Party today. The event includes a morning run with the dogs and includes a free party throughout the streets of Crocker Park. There will be activities, games, exhibits, demos, and more. A 5K & 1-Mile walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Crocker Park’s event venue, Market Square, and take runners and walkers on a scenic route through Westlake. A portion of the proceeds from the $30/person registration will support the City of Westlake’s K9 Unit. Following the race from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., attendees can enjoy the Crocker Park Block Party on Main Street where there will be meet and Greets with Westlake Police Department law enforcement officers, live music, sidewalk chalk, a rock climbing wall, gardening classes, vendors and took trucks.
189 Crocker Park Blvd., Westlake, crockerpark.com
.
Maker Town Market
Maker Town and Saucy Brew Works have teamed up to present free outdoor markets every Sunday at Saucy's Vibe Garden. The weekly event will feature handmade jewelry, home decor, wall art, fashion, pet products, wellness items, furniture and paper goods. Located at W. 28th St. and Church Ave., Saucy's Vibe Garden features picnic tables and an outdoor bar. Food can be ordered from the brewery via an app. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's free.
2807 Church Ave., 216-666-2568, makertownusa.com/market/
.
My Fair Lady
My Fair Lady
, a film that won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, returns to the big screen today for a special showing that takes place at 1 p.m. today. An adaptation of the Broadway stage hit, the film stars Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle, a "sassy, working-class London street vendor," and Rex Harrison as elitist Professor Higgins, a guy that tries to make Eliza into a lady. Consult the Cleveland Cinemas website for ticket prices.
2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com
.
