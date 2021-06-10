Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, June 10, 2021

Arts District

Patton Oswalt To Perform at Agora in December

Posted By on Thu, Jun 10, 2021 at 12:57 PM

Poster art for Patton Oswalt's tour.
  • Poster art for Patton Oswalt's tour.
Comedian, actor, and writer Patton Oswalt just announced his new tour, Patton Oswalt Live: Who’s Ready to Laugh?, will include a Cleveland stop. He'll stop at the Agora on Dec. 11.

A ticket presale is currently underway, and tickets for Patton Oswalt's show at the Agora go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. tomorrow. For more information, visit pattonoswalt.com.



The very prolific Oswalt recently created M.O.D.O.K., the new Marvel stop-motion animated adult comedy series for Hulu, and he currently co-stars as Principal Durbin on the NBC Universal comedy A.P. Bio, which is produced by Seth Meyers, Mike O’Brien and Lorne Michaels.

