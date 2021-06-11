Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, June 11, 2021

C-Notes

Local Rockers Mud Whale Release New Single and Music Video

Posted By on Fri, Jun 11, 2021 at 10:01 AM

click to enlarge Local rockers Mud Whale. - COURTESY OF MUD WHALE
  • Courtesy of Mud Whale
  • Local rockers Mud Whale.
A local alt-rock/indie punk band, Mud Whale just released its second single, the catchy pop-punk number “Scapegoat,” this week. It comes from the band's forthcoming album, Everything in Moderation.

"The song was inspired by intergenerational hostility and people who never take accountability for their actions, blaming everyone around them," explains the band in a statement.



It was co-produced, mixed, and mastered by local audio engineer Dave Piatek and Bottleworks Studio.

Also out this week, an accompanying music video directed, shot and edited by local filmographer Todd Thompson.

