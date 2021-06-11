Titillating Tidbits: In USPS Dog Attacks, Cleveland In League of its Own, Plus Larry Nance, Thunderbird, and Goodyear's Awful Labor Violations

-Deer on E. 9th. Deer on E. 9th? DEER ON E. 9TH!
According to USPTO records the Cleveland #Indians Baseball Co LLC already owns trademark rights to: Blues, Naps & Bronchos (previous & unrelated to name change). They're challenging applications for Natives, Foresters, Warriors, Guardians, Cleveland Baseball Club, Heroes, Squires— Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) June 7, 2021
Um… a deer on E. 9th is not what I expected to see this afternoon. 🦌 hope it’ll be ok! 🤭 @DowntownCLE pic.twitter.com/0yuuOcoF8h— Clifton Haworth (@mrcsh88) June 9, 2021
Testimony going off the rails now.— Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) June 8, 2021
Tenpenny is claiming there is metal in the vaccine that causes forks to stick to your forehead. She saw videos of it on the internet, you see
Also promoting the 5G cell phone network vaccine theory. This is the anti-vaccine "expert witness" pic.twitter.com/sPpuAqmHba
-Family of Arkansas trans boy, Tye, is moving to Cleveland after the passage of Arkansas' HB1570, which makes it illegal for trans youth to receive gender-affirming medical care. Tye's single mom has launched a GoFundMe to help with the relocation costs.
Handed to me outside the statehouse today pic.twitter.com/XqTyVJvunz— Jake Zuckerman (@jake_zuckerman) June 8, 2021
Eclipsed… pic.twitter.com/XWcIVGFFS0— Jon Rudder (@JonRudder) June 10, 2021
