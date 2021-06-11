Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, June 11, 2021

Scene & Heard

Titillating Tidbits: In USPS Dog Attacks, Cleveland In League of its Own, Plus Larry Nance, Thunderbird, and Goodyear's Awful Labor Violations

Friday, June 11, 2021

click to enlarge 06.10.21_dogattack.png

-The United States Postal Service released its annual dog attack data Thursday, revealing that more than 5,800 USPS employees were attacked by dogs in 2020. Cleveland, which no longer counts itself among the top 50 U.S. cities by population, is nevertheless number four in total dog attacks, with 46.

Astonishingly, six Ohio cities — Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Toledo, Dayton and Canton — were among the top 47 cities for dog attacks, more than any other state. (Ohio, in fact, trailed only California and Texas for total attacks statewide.) 



Among larger cities, Cleveland was responsible for far and away the most dog attacks per capita, with one attack per 8,369 residents. Of the top 47 cities, only Dayton, Canton and Shawnee Mission, Kansas (outside Kansas City) had more attacks per capita.

Northeast Ohio continues to punch (and bite) above its weight class.

-After staffing woes, Cedar Point doubled its wages, (from $10/hour to $20/hour) and immediately saw a return to previous application levels. Go figure.

-It's been two full years since the broad-daylight murders of Kate Brown and Carnell Sludge in the Rocky River Reservation. There have been no arrests, and despite more than 200 alleged tips, it sure doesn't sound like the Metroparks Police have much of anything to work with. 

-Indians name update. Please Lord Jesus not the "Natives."
-Deer on E. 9th.  Deer on E. 9th? DEER ON E. 9TH!

-Current sanity level at the Ohio Statehouse Pt. 1:

-Current sanity level at the Ohio Statehouse Pt. 2
-Family of Arkansas trans boy, Tye, is moving to Cleveland after the passage of Arkansas' HB1570, which makes it illegal for trans youth to receive gender-affirming medical care. Tye's single mom has launched a GoFundMe to help with the relocation costs.

-Reuters reported early this month that workers at a Goodyear tire plant in Malaysia are accusing the Akron-based rubber giant of unpaid wages, unlawful overtime and threats to foreign workers. A Malaysian court ruled in favor of the workers, and Goodyear is now appealing two of three court cases.

Goodyear is alleged, among other things, to have made wrongful salary reductions, required excessive hours and denied migrant workers access to their passports. Reuters reported that the Malaysian labor department fined Goodyear in 2020 for a number of labor violations. The workers in the current case are from Nepal, Myanmar and India. They are claiming more than $1.2 million in unpaid wages.

-New Thunderbird promotional video just dropped.

Basketball Stuff:
-Larry Nance Jr. nominated for NBA Cares Community Assist Award for his season-long campaign to support local small businesses.

-The Cleveland Cavaliers' G-League affiliate, the Canton Charge, will move next season from Canton to Cleveland, with home games played at the CSU Wolstein Center.

-Here's the new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy

DIGIT WIDGET
600 ft. — Approximate height of possible Sherwin-Williams HQ skyscraper in downtown Cleveland, as reported by @NEOtrans. If correct, the building would be the fourth-tallest in downtown Cleveland, trailing only its Public Square neighbors Key Tower, Terminal Tower and 200 Public Square

35 — People shot in Cleveland last weekend, in 22 separate incidents. Three people were killed.

$22.1 million — Total 2020 compensation for Kevin M. Stein, CEO of TransDigm, $13.6 million of which arrived via stock dividend equivalent payment. (Stein was the highest-paid executive on Crain's annual list of highest-paid CEOs in the region.)


-What Scene Dining Editor Doug Trattner is eating this week:


Cleveland (non-vintage) Photo of the Week: Eclipse edition.

-New local music of the week: "Crawl" by Flowers in Flames from new EP.


***
