Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 14, 2021

Arts District

Chelsea Handler Bringing Her Vaccinated and Horny Tour to MGM Northfield Park in October

Posted By on Mon, Jun 14, 2021 at 12:29 PM

click to enlarge Chelsea Handler.
  • Chelsea Handler.
A No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, Chelsea Handler has just announced dates for her Vaccinated and Horny Tour.

She performs on Oct. 9 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.



The tour comes on the heels of her return to stand-up following the success of her memoir that debuted at the top of the New York Times Bestseller List. Handler embarked on a sit-down comedy tour in support of the book and subsequently launched a limited series podcast.

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Tickets to Chelsea Handler's Vaccinated and Horny Tour go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Chelsea Handler, MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage

More on Arts District

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Married WKYC Stars Romney Smith and Jason Frazer Departing for NYC Read More

  2. First Look: 'Batuqui on the Falls' Opening Wednesday, June 16 Read More

  3. Arthur Treacher's Fish and Chips is Alive and Well in Cleveland Read More

  4. Update: Heart of Gold to Open in Former Plum Space in Ohio City on Monday June 14 Read More

  5. Cleveland Activists Demand Accountability for the Murder of Vincent Belmonte Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation