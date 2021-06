First Look: 'Batuqui on the Falls' Opening Wednesday, June 16

click to enlarge Pure Illuminations

Batuqui Chagrin Falls will open June 16.

Carla Batista and Gustavo Nogueira of Batuqui.

Following more than a year of construction, Carla Batista and Gustavo Nogueira are ready to unveil the second location of their popular Brazilian eatery Batuqui . That will happen in Chagrin Falls this Wednesday, June 16.Like the original, which opened on Larchmere (12706 Larchmere Blvd., 216-801-0227) in 2015, “Batuqui on the Falls” has repurposed an elegant residential building — in this case, a stately brick Victorian (17 E. Orange St., 440-600-2122) a short stroll from Main Street.When it opens on June 16, Batuqui Chagrin will feature the same popular dinner menu starring authentic Brazilian dishes like Feijoada and Moqueca Baiana and an ongoing selection of specials and cocktails created by the owners specifically for this location.The historic Victorian has been completely renovated into a beautiful space with a gorgeous bar, generous seating and a private dining room. In the coming months, Batuqui will add Sunday brunch and later weekday lunches to the schedule.“I’d like to thank everyone who was involved with the renovation and restoration of this beautiful building and helping us to create a second home for Batuqui," Batista states. “Especially the owner, Ronnie Kertesz, general contractor, David McDowell, master carpenter, Brian Johnson, Cristina McCarthy and Francieli Vogel. The care and attention you’ve contributed to this project means the world to Gustavo and me, and this would not be possible without you.”Reservations are now being accepted for their grand opening week at the following website