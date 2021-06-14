Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 14, 2021

C-Notes

Rock Hall To Celebrate 50th Anniversary of 'Pearl' With Janis Joplin Fan Weekend

Posted By on Mon, Jun 14, 2021 at 12:59 PM

screen_shot_2021-06-14_at_12.36.23_pm.png
In honor of the 50th anniversary of the release of Janis Joplin’s album Pearl, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will host Janis Joplin Fan Weekend from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8.

Joplin’s handwritten lyrics, clothing, and a collection of rare photographs by Barry Feinstein, photographer, filmmaker, and art director responsible for creating some of the most iconic and enduring pop culture imagery of the mid-20th century are now part of the newly expanded Legends of Rock exhibit.



Feinstein created artwork for over 500 albums including Pearl.

Fans can also view Joplin footage from the Rock Hall’s vault, including highlights from her 1995 Induction and the 2009 Annual Music Masters tribute concert, and attend the Pearl album spotlight lecture.

Throughout the weekend of Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, Joplin’s iconic music and lyrics will be heard inside the Rock Hall and played on the Rock Hall’s Rock Boxes located downtown along East 9th Street. In addition, the Rock Hall’s Long Live Rock art installation will honor Janis Joplin, providing fans with a photo opportunity.

The Museum will also host two virtual events honoring Janis Joplin’s legacy. The first, taking place on Aug. 6, will be with Melissa Etheridge, who inducted Joplin in 1995. Etheridge’s speech inducting Joplin will premiere on The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Vault podcast on iHeart Radio prior to the event. Then, on August 25 at 7 p.m., writer and scholar Holly George-Warren will discuss her book, Janis: Her Life and Music.

New Joplin-themed merchandise will debut in the Rock Hall store, and a Janis Joplin Legends of Rock Virtual Exhibit will appear online in September.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Janis Joplin, Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame And Museum

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Married WKYC Stars Romney Smith and Jason Frazer Departing for NYC Read More

  2. First Look: 'Batuqui on the Falls' Opening Wednesday, June 16 Read More

  3. Arthur Treacher's Fish and Chips is Alive and Well in Cleveland Read More

  4. Update: Heart of Gold to Open in Former Plum Space in Ohio City on Monday June 14 Read More

  5. Cleveland Activists Demand Accountability for the Murder of Vincent Belmonte Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation