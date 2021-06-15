Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

C-Notes

Bryce Vine Coming to Agora in August

Posted By on Tue, Jun 15, 2021 at 2:02 PM

Earlier today, multi-platinum pop/hip-hop maverick Bryce Vine announced the dates of a summer tour that'll kick off on Aug. 11 in Cleveland with a show at the Agora.

Tickets to Bryce Vine's show at the Agora go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.



Vine, who recently released the lowkey anthem “Care At All,” has also added to his catalog with a number of collaborations, including his reimagined pop version of the country tune “Just the Way” with Parlamee and Blanco Brown, “Congratulations” with indie-pop artist FITZ, and “Do Si Do” with Shaylen and KyleYouMadeThat.

In 2019, his debut full-length, Carnival, delivered the platinum YG-assisted hit “La La Land.”

