Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Arts District

Whitney Cummings To Perform at Agora in December

Posted By on Tue, Jun 15, 2021 at 8:36 AM

Poster art for Whitney Cummings' upcoming tour. - COURTESY OF THE AGORA
  • Courtesy of the Agora
  • Poster art for Whitney Cummings' upcoming tour.
Comedian Whitney Cummings just announced dates for her upcoming Touch Me standup comedy tour that'll hit more than 25 cities. The tour's title is a play on Cummings most recent Netflix special, Can I Touch It, and will "destigmatize and celebrate the importance of being together again after over 14 months of isolation."

The trek includes a Dec. 10 date at the Agora.



Cummings kept active during lockdown and workshopped new material in smaller rooms in preparation for this tour.

“Over the past year, I’ve had a lot of time to drink but also to work on ways to connect with comedy fans through my podcast and social media, and even though we’ve all been so far away from each other, I feel closer than ever to the people who follow me," says Cummings in a statement. "I went from putting out a well-polished hour comedy special every couple years to sharing my personal life daily and frankly, secrets I shouldn’t even tell my therapist. I can’t wait to get back in venues with comedy fans and get every other disease besides Covid,” says Cummings.

Presale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. tomorrow, and tickets to Whitney Cummings show at the Agora go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

