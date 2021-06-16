Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Arts District

Annual Oktoberfest To Add Second Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Jun 16, 2021 at 8:56 AM

Oktoberfest returns for two weekends this year. - SCENE ARCHIVES PHOTOS
  • Scene Archives photos
  • Oktoberfest returns for two weekends this year.
After last year’s cancellation, Cleveland’s Oktoberfest will return to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds over Labor Day weekend.

This year, however, organizers have added a second weekend. The event will now take place from Sept. 3 to 6 and from Sept. 10 to 11.



Considered one of the largest (if not the largest) Oktoberfest outside of Munich, Germany, the event will feature Oktoberfest-style beers, tribute bands, wiener dog races, authentic German and European foods, fireworks and the largest glockenspiel in the entire country.

“Dust off your lederhosen, bring your hunger for weinerschnitzel, and get ready to soak in the culture as you celebrate this annual German event with more than 100,000 people expected to be in attendance,” says CEO of Heritage Productions, Adam Roggenburk in a press release about the event. “To be unable to have an event last year was a letdown for the Cleveland community. But, being able to extend this year’s festivities over two weekends, one being Labor Day weekend, I toast everyone who is making that possible. The people of Cleveland, Northeast Ohio and parts unknown deserve an oversized Oktoberfest celebration.”

General admission tickets cost $15 at the box office. Pre-purchase tickets to Cleveland Oktoberfest are available at the discounted price of $12 until Aug. 1. Four-day passes and VIP packages are available too, and parking is free.

