Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Scene & Heard

Citizens for a Safer Cleveland Submit Signatures for Police Accountability Ballot Initiative

Posted By on Wed, Jun 16, 2021 at 12:06 PM

click to enlarge Brenda Bickerstaff speaks on the steps of Cleveland City Hall. - COURTESY CITIZENS FOR A SAFER CLEVELAND
  • Courtesy Citizens for a Safer Cleveland
  • Brenda Bickerstaff speaks on the steps of Cleveland City Hall.

The grassroots coalition Citizens for a Safer Cleveland submitted signatures at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Wednesday morning for a ballot initiative that would amend the city of Cleveland's charter to create stronger civilian oversight of the division of police.

The group says it gathered nearly 15,400 signatures, (more than double the total required). If verified, the measure would go before voters in the November election.



The amendment's provisions include strengthening the powers and resources of the civilian review board and eliminating the situation where the chief of police or public safety director disregard that body's disciplinary recommendations. It would also automatically make termination the presumed disciplinary response for racist, sexist or other bigoted conduct or language by officers on the job.

The Safer CLE initiative wants "every single Clevelander [to] play an important role in holding the Cleveland Police Department accountable" after decades of police violence and misconduct in Cleveland. The ballot initiative is also a response to year of lax or improper discipline meted out by public safety leadership.

“The impact of today’s signature turn-in is undeniable," said Black Lives Matter president LaTonya Goldsby, in a press release. "Although many of our families are still grieving the loss of a loved one, we are joining together in numbers from all over the city because for the first time, disciplining the Cleveland Police Department will be up to us, not certain politicians or city officials. By voting for powerful civilian oversight in November, we can protect all of our communities."

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. And Then There Was One: Arthur Treacher’s in Garfield Heights Closes Read More

  2. First Look: Twin Palms at the Spotted Owl, Opening Thursday June 17 Read More

  3. The Anti-Homeless Crusade of Independence Mayor Gregory Kurtz Read More

  4. Our Revolution Ohio Endorses Justin Bibb for Cleveland Mayor Read More

  5. Ohio Awards $600,000 to Sherwin Williams for Road Improvements Near Brecksville R&D Campus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation