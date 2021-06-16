Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Paul Anka's Sinatra Tribute Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in October
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Wed, Jun 16, 2021 at 10:51 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Live Nation
-
Paul Anka.
Crooner and current Tik Tok sensation Paul Anka just announced the details of a 22-city North American concert tour dubbed Paul Anka — Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way.
"I've been sitting around all year, like everybody else, and realizing all the memories that I've had of springs and summers of the past few years — and those memories have gotten me through the last year,” says Anka in a press release about the jaunt, which includes an Oct. 29 date at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. “It's been a time of reflection and reminiscing — with someone or without — about the foundation of the great life you've been blessed with. Plus, how heightened it's been while being with a loved one during this time of being so confined and isolated."
A ticket presale to Paul Anka — Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way
is currently underway.
