Wednesday, June 16, 2021

C-Notes

Second Annual Alien Arts Hip Hop Boot Camp To Take Place in Akron In July

Posted By on Wed, Jun 16, 2021 at 9:33 AM

Alien Arts, Inc. an Ohio-based non-profit organization with a mission to "inspire, nurture and teach youth grades K-12 through the performing arts channels of music and dance," has just announced it'll host the second annual Hip Hop Boot Camp from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at Hardesty Park in Akron.

At the free event, attendees will learn about the history of Alien Arts and positive hip-hop culture. There will be guest speakers and live entertainment by local dance and performing artists and DJs.



"We're excited to put on this as we know it has been challenging not having these kinds of opportunities over the last year," reads a press release about the event. "We believe it takes the whole community to support the next generation to be their greatest selves."

