20 Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (6/17-6/20)

Comedian Nicole Byer.
Nicole Byer
Host of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated competition baking series Nailed It
, comedian Nicole Byer also produces and stars in the scripted comedy series Loosely Exactly Nicole
, which debuted its first season on MTV and aired its second on Facebook Watch. She performs tonight at 7 and 9:30 at Hilarities, where she has shows scheduled through Saturday. Consult the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
The Choir of Man
With most of the Broadway touring shows still on pause because of the pandemic, The Choir of Man
represents the sole performance taking place at Playhouse Square this month. A press release promises the show is both a party and concert: "It’s a pint-filled good time set in a working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live Percussion with foot-stomping choreography." Tonight's show takes place at 7:30 in the Mimi Ohio Theatre. The run extends to July 11. Check the Playhouse Square website for additional showtimes and ticket prices.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Tonight, local author James Badal discusses his book about the Torso Murders. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Corey Holcomb
After debuting at an open mic night in 1992, comedian Corey Holcomb has gone on to take top honors at numerous comedy festivals, along with appearing at the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival and the Chicago Comedy Festival. A physical comedian, Holcomb has said he practices his "stage faces." He speaks with candor about romantic relationships, admitting that "sensitive people" might find his jokes offensive, but that "confident people" will like him just fine. Recently, Holcomb appeared in the film Think Like A Man Too
and Adult Swim's TV series Black Jesus
. He performs at 7 at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Consult the Improv website for ticket prices.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
.
Hey Mavis/Hannah Stak
Part of the Grog Shop's weekly Show and a Snack series, this concert pairs local Hey Mavis with singer-songwriter Hannah Stak. Hey Mavis has had a decade-long career; banjoist/songwriter Laurie Michelle Caner and violinist/fiddler Eddie Caner anchor the group and locally based producer extraordinaire Don Dixon (REM/Smithereens/Red Clay Ramblers) produced its first two albums, both of which hit the top 10 on the national Folk DJ-L radio charts. Geraci's Restaurant will provide the snacks for the gig. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets cost $14.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
A Little Night Music: Jazz, Classical & More
Enjoy music, drink, food, and the beautiful garden at the Bingham-Hanna Mansion of the Cleveland History Center at this series put on by locally based Jim Wadsworth Productions. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the concert starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission includes the ability to spend time touring the center. Tonight, the Martin Pizzarelli Trio pays homage to New Jersey’s world-renowned seven-string guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli with a special program of hand-picked tunes. Drinks and food will be available for purchase. Tickets cost $18 to $25.
10825 East Blvd., 216-721-5722, wrhs.org
.
FRI 06/18
78th Street Studios Third Friday Art Walk
Tonight, the Third Friday Art Walk returns to the cavernous 78th Street Studios. More than 50 studios and galleries will participate in this popular indoor art walk; be sure to check out spots like the Derek Hess Gallery, Tregoning & Company and Hilary Gent Studio. Look for food trucks out front and live music on the first floor. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. and admission is free.
1300 West 78th St., 78thstreetstudios.com
.
Diana Chittester
Earlier this year when patio season started, local singer-songwriter Diana Chittester announced that she'll hold down a Friday night residency throughout summer at Western Reserve Distillers in Lakewood. Known for its delicious hand crafted cocktails that rely upon homemade bourbon and vodka and a farm to table menu, the distillery offers a terrific venue for Chittester's singer-songwriter material (think Ani DiFranco-meets-Sheryl Crow). Chittester performs from 9 to 11 p.m. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended.
14221 Madison Ave, Lakewood, 216-333-9291, westernreservedistillers.com
.
SAT 06/19
The All-City Musical Presents the Broadway Cabaret
Tonight at 7 at the Akron Civic Theatre, All City Musical, a group that features 20 of the most talented high school students in the area, will sing some of your favorite cabaret songs while performing under the direction of Mavis Jennings. Tickets for children ages 5 to 7 cost $7, and tickets for adults cost $12. Children 4 and under are free.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
An Arts Filled Juneteenth
As part of African-American Music Appreciation Month, Western Reserve Historical Society presents an Arts-Filled Juneteenth Celebration today from noon to 4 p.m. As part of the festivities, pianist Daniel Spearman will perform from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum rotunda, the Passione Quartet will perform from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the Music Settlement, Helen Turner-Thompson, Mark Thompson and, The Helen Turner-Thompson Gospel Music Ensemble will perform from 3 to 3:45 p.m. at the Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum rotunda. Consult the WRHS website for more info.
10825 East Blvd., 216-721-5722, wrhs.org
.
Cleveland Bazaar in Market Square Park
Cleveland Bazaar has organized pop-up retail events for makers, artists and small businesses in northeast Ohio since 2004. Its summer shows at Market Square Park across from the West Side Market are a great way to shop local. Today's event, which is free, takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
W. 25th St. and Lorain Ave., instagram.com/clebazaar
.
Fourth Coast Vintage Fashion Market
The Fourth Coast Market began more than a decade ago as a pop up art and fashion event. Founder Rochelle, who owns and curates Gypsy Moth Vintage, revived the market two years ago with a focus on vintage fashion, offering Cleveland an ongoing shopping event that brings together some of the best vintage fashion dealers in the Midwest. Today’s show at West of Venus Vintage will showcase sellers from Cleveland, Columbus, Youngstown and Detroit. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The markets will include 10 vintage fashion vendors, live music and DJs. Admission is free.
10024 Lorain Ave., 440-728-5959, instagram.com/westofvenusvintage
.
Freedom Fest
Set to take place today from noon to 10 p.m. on Mall C, Freedom Fest, a city-wide, family-friendly celebration and commemoration of Juneteenth, will feature headline performances from by Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science with special guests Ms. Lisa Fischer and Maimouna “Mumu Fresh” Youssef. There will also be a mainstage performance by Karamu House, the country’s oldest Black producing theatre, and fireworks. In addition, the JACK Entertainment vendor village will spotlight Black businesses and entrepreneurs, and there will be spoken-word performances, interactive art demonstrations, food trucks and beverage concessions. Admission is free.
juneteenthcle.com
.
Juneteenth Celebrations
A group of powerful and inspiring performers, including Djapo Cultural Arts Institute, Afi Scruggs, Ngina Fayola, All City Choir from Metropolitan School District and CowPastor from Cleveland Museum of Art, will celebrate Juneteenth today from noon to 8 p.m. on for a free event on the Rock Hall plaza. Admission is free.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
.
Maura Rogers and the Bellows
Singer-guitarist Maura Rogers spent the early 2010s coping with serious health issues (she had to undergo a kidney transplant), but that never kept her from performing. She even addressed those hardships in the songs on 2012's A Good Heart Will Break. A terrific singer with sharp alt-country sensibilities, Rogers is a local treasure. Tonight's concert begins at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. Tickets start at $15.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Annie Zaleski Book Signing
A Cleveland-based writer, Annie Zaleski has written for NPR Music, The Guardian, Rolling Stone, Salon, Billboard, The A.V. Club, Vulture, Alternative Press, Stereogum, The Village Voice, Los Angeles Times, and Cleveland Plain Dealer. She also contributes to Scene on occasion. Today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Visible Voice Books in Tremont, she'll sign copies of her book about Duran Duran's 1982 LP, Rio. As a press release explains, her book explores "how and why Rio became a landmark pop-rock album, and examines how the LP was both a musical inspiration-and a reflection of a musical, cultural, and technology zeitgeist." The signing will be held outdoors and will move indoors in the case of rain.
2258 Professor Ave., 216-961-0084, visiblevoicebooks.com
.
SUN 06/20
Lights Out
A four-part vocal group that bills itself as "America's #1 Tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons," Lights Out performs at 4 p.m. today at the Akron Civic Theatre. The group, which has performed its tribute to Valli for ten years now, plays all of Valli’s hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Who Loves You” and “December 1963 (Oh What a Night).” The performance reportedly comes complete with high-energy choreography and comedic interludes. Tickets cost $25 to $30.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
.
Maker Town Market
Maker Town and Saucy Brew Works have teamed up to present free outdoor markets every Sunday at Saucy's Vibe Garden. The weekly event will feature handmade jewelry, home decor, wall art, fashion, pet products, wellness items, furniture and paper goods. Located at W. 28th St. and Church Ave., Saucy's Vibe Garden features picnic tables and an outdoor bar. Food can be ordered from the brewery via an app. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's free.
2807 Church Ave., 216-666-2568, makertownusa.com/market/
.
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series is a summertime tradition at the Music Box Supper Club The indoor/outdoor concert series will take place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series. Continues through Sept. 5.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Mike Stanley
In a bit about getting out of jury duty, comedian Mike Stanley mocks a friend of his who aims to get out of jury duty claiming to be racist. "Good luck making that proclamation in front of a crowd of jurors," the loud-mouthed comic from Detroit jokes. Not to be confused with local rocker Michael Stanley, comedian Stanley performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Consult the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
.
