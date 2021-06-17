Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Had the Third-Highest Rate of Foreclosure Activity in Country Last Month

Posted By on Thu, Jun 17, 2021 at 3:00 PM

click to enlarge Ohio saw the highest increase in foreclosure actions last month, and Cleveland led major metro areas - BASICGOV/FLICKRCC
  • BasicGov/FlickrCC
  • Ohio saw the highest increase in foreclosure actions last month, and Cleveland led major metro areas

The Cleveland area saw the third-most foreclosure actions last month among 220 major metro areas with populations of more than 200,000, according to the most recent report from Attom Data Solutions, which analyzes publicly available property data.

One in 3,715 housing units was the subject of foreclosure in Northeast Ohio, a rate surpassed only by Champaign and Peoria, Illinois.



Though the numbers for evictions and foreclosures remain at near historic lows at the tail end of the pandemic, and though year over year comparisons show dramatic rises mainly due to moratoriums enacted during the onset and height of the pandemic last year, experts have said the trends are worth watching with an eye toward possible increases in the fall and winter as the foreclosure moratorium on loans backed by the Feds expires on June 30th. The CDC's moratorium on evictions also expires at the end of the month.

Ohio in May saw the highest jump in foreclosure actions across the nation  — 96%.

While mortgage rates remain historically low and the housing market continues its fiery pace, 27.5% more properties (223,671) nationally are in foreclosure in the second quarter of 2021 than the first.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. The Anti-Homeless Crusade of Independence Mayor Gregory Kurtz Read More

  2. Former DiCillo Tavern Reopens as Tavern of Mayfield with New Owner, New Chef, New Menu Read More

  3. 20 Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (6/17-6/20) Read More

  4. First Look: Twin Palms at the Spotted Owl, Opening Thursday June 17 Read More

  5. Bar Oni, Ushabu’s Second Act, is True Izakaya – All About the Vibes Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation