Marcia Fudge, Sherrod Brown to Speak at Launch of Black Homeownership Initiative at CSU

U.S Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge will headline an event at Cleveland State University Friday afternoon kicking off a national initiative to increase Black homeownership.
The initiative, a project of the newly formed Black Homeownership Collaborative, aims to create three million new Black homeowners by 2030.
In addition to Fudge, Sen. Sherrod Brown and Congressman Tim Ryan are scheduled to speak. Local NAACP chapter president Danielle Sydnor will also give remarks, alongside leaders of national housing and civil rights organizations that are members of the collaborative.
The event will end with two related panel discussions that provide details about the initiative and the financial and policy conditions currently affecting Black homeownership in the U.S.
The event is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at the CSU Student Center.
