Shannon & the Clams To Play Grog Shop in October
Shannon & the Clams.
The the wake of the release of "Year of the Spider," the title track from their new album, retro rockers Shannon & the Clams announced the dates of a fall tour that includes an Oct. 24 stop at the Grog Shop
. The group recorded the album at Akron native Dan Auerbach’s Nashville Easy Eye Sound Studio.
“‘Year of the Spider’ is essentially the summation of my 2019 and 2020," says Shannon Shaw in a press release about the tune. "I was being stalked by a Peeping Tom for months and months all while my dad was going through radiation treatment while the mountains around us were being ravaged by wildfires. It was an extremely intense time in my life and just could not dampen the desperate desire to feel safe. I became really obsessive and was seeking comfort wherever I could find it.”
Tickets to the Shannon & the Clams show at the Grog Shop
go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow.
