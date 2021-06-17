Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 17, 2021

C-Notes

Shannon & the Clams To Play Grog Shop in October

Posted By on Thu, Jun 17, 2021 at 9:30 AM

Shannon & the Clams. - COURTESY OF Q PRIME
  • Courtesy of Q Prime
  • Shannon & the Clams.
The the wake of the release of "Year of the Spider," the title track from their new album, retro rockers Shannon & the Clams announced the dates of a fall tour that includes an Oct. 24 stop at the Grog Shop. The group recorded the album at Akron native Dan Auerbach’s Nashville Easy Eye Sound Studio.

“‘Year of the Spider’ is essentially the summation of my 2019 and 2020," says Shannon Shaw in a press release about the tune. "I was being stalked by a Peeping Tom for months and months all while my dad was going through radiation treatment while the mountains around us were being ravaged by wildfires. It was an extremely intense time in my life and just could not dampen the desperate desire to feel safe. I became really obsessive and was seeking comfort wherever I could find it.”



Tickets to the Shannon & the Clams show at the Grog Shop go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Shannon & The Clams, Grog Shop

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. The Anti-Homeless Crusade of Independence Mayor Gregory Kurtz Read More

  2. First Look: Twin Palms at the Spotted Owl, Opening Thursday June 17 Read More

  3. Annual Oktoberfest To Add Second Weekend Read More

  4. Bar Oni, Ushabu’s Second Act, is True Izakaya – All About the Vibes Read More

  5. Citizens for a Safer Cleveland Submit Signatures for Police Accountability Ballot Initiative Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation