WKSU To Launch New Music Podcast

Jenn Kidd
Shuffle producer Brittany Nader (left) and creator Amanda Rabinowitz.
At a time when the local media doesn’t devote enough resources to covering Northeast Ohio’s terrific local music scene, WKSU has announced it’ll launch Shuffle, a new weekly podcast,
on Thursday, June 24.
“The podcast will expand and deepen Shuffle
’s commitment to music and artists in Northeast Ohio through long-form interviews, deep-dive reporting and conversations with expert contributors,” reads the press release.
Full disclosure: This reporter will be one of the contributors.
The podcast will release a new episode every Thursday, and Shuffle
will continue to air on WKSU 89.7 every other Thursday during Morning Edition
and All Things Considered
. The podcast released on the same day will be an extended version of the broadcast.
The podcast will feature Shuffle
creator Amanda Rabinowitz and Shuffle
producer Brittany Nader, a dynamic duo that'll serve as hosts, journalists and commentators.
“Northeast Ohio is full of musicians with incredible talent and ambition. Our music community is vibrant and pushes boundaries — with our bi-weekly Shuffle
program on WKSU, we could barely keep up with all of the excellent new artists, ideas and stories,” says Rabinowitz in a press release. “The Shuffle
podcast creates a platform where we can feature everything happening in the music community and engage directly with artist, listeners and music appreciators.”
Dedicated to promoting diversity, Rabinowitz and Nader will deliver commentary and music recommendations on the Shuffle
podcast.
“There’s a gap in the media and entertainment community when it comes to long-form audio content featuring our Northeast Ohio musicians,” says Nader. “The Shuffle
podcast will create a space for conversations about our music community — where there is so much energy and activity.”
Other contributors include the following: Annie Nickoloff, arts and culture writer for Cleveland.com; Annie Zaleski, Cleveland-based author, editor and journalist; Larry Gargus, creator and host of Bleachmouth Post Script
music podcast; Kenny Averiett, Akron-based music writer, booker for Porch Rokr and co-manager of the Oakdale House venue; and John Stursa, co-founder of I’m From Cleveland.
The Shuffle
podcast will be available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify. It'll also be available at wksu.org/shuffle
.
The June 24 program will feature local singer-songwriter Cory Grinder from Cory Grinder & the Playboy Scouts.
