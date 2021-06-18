Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 18, 2021

Scene & Heard

19-Year-Old Ohio Cat Becomes Internet Famous After Best Birthday Party

Posted By on Fri, Jun 18, 2021 at 10:55 AM

click to enlarge Happy birthday, bud - CINCINNATI ANIMAL CARE
  • Cincinnati Animal Care
  • Happy birthday, bud
One senior feline got a super special birthday party this week at Northside's Cincinnati Animal CARE. And the nation took notice.

"Senior Sammy" turned 19 years old on Tuesday, and Cincinnati Animal CARE celebrated him in style with special food, singing and, of course, a jaunty hat.




The internet went wild for this sweet senior, and his story was featured on local and national media outlets, including HuffPost.

"We found out Sammy's birthday was this week when his previous owner surrendered him to us," Cincinnati Animal CARE Media and Community Relations Manager Ray Anderson says. "The idea to do the party was entirely the idea of the Kitty City staff. I don't think they thought it would blow up like this though!"

Anderson says Sammy was brought to the shelter on June 7 after his owner had to surrender him to go into assisted living. While that's not the case for all senior cats at the shelter, Anderson says situations like that are a "fairly common occurrence."

"We have about 10 senior cats in the shelter right now and more in foster," he says.

After the shelter shared his story — and adorable photos of him in his birthday get-up — Sammy was adopted the next day. And his new mom has already bought him a new hat.

"I have a soft spot for these older pets, they need some good TLC," the adopter told Cincinnati Animal CARE. "I rescued my 17-year-old senior cat off the streets after someone declawed her and left her outside. The situations they come from are just what draws you in, you want to give them the best moments they have left! Just being able to keep them comfortable and happy. He’s doing great at home, he’s very interested in our bunny Trixie and he loves his little house we have!"

But Sammy isn't the only senior kitty in need.

To make those cats more comfortable and bring awareness to older-animal adoptions, Cincinnati Animal CARE has temporarily transformed the free-roaming cat room into "Sammy’s Senior Center."

Anderson says the cats in the new room are all 10 years or older.

"It won't be a permanent fixture, but we hope it'll get our abundance of seniors into homes this week," he says.

And it seems to have worked. At least one senior kitty — at 12-year-old who had been at the shelter since March — was adopted by one of the staffers.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Cats, Dope Birthday Parties

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Former DiCillo Tavern Reopens as Tavern of Mayfield with New Owner, New Chef, New Menu Read More

  2. 20 Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (6/17-6/20) Read More

  3. Here are your Eight Official Candidates for Mayor of Cleveland Read More

  4. The Anti-Homeless Crusade of Independence Mayor Gregory Kurtz Read More

  5. Cleveland Had the Third-Highest Rate of Foreclosure Activity in Country Last Month Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation