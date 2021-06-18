Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 18, 2021

Scene & Heard

Juneteenth Declared National Holiday

Posted By on Fri, Jun 18, 2021 at 10:02 AM

click to enlarge A Juneteenth celebration in Wisconsin - MILWAUKEE VA
  • Milwaukee VA
  • A Juneteenth celebration in Wisconsin

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Juneteenth National Independence Day is now an official holiday, after President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday, approved by both the US Senate and House of Representatives.

Also known as Black Emancipation Day, Liberation Day and Jubilee Day, it's celebrated on June 19, which marks the anniversary of an historical celebration of emancipation which started in Galveston, Texas when news that enslaved people had been freed by President Abraham Lincoln reached the Black community, almost two years and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.



Many states have already designated the holiday, and momentum for the legislation followed the Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd last year.

Enforcement of the liberation of Black people was slow, and accompanied the advance of Union troops. The Proclamation only outlawed human slavery in the Confederate states, it took the 13th Amendment to the Constitution to end enslavement elsewhere.

Akilah Wallace, member of the Black Southern Women's Leadership Project and executive director of Faith in Texas, said true liberation for Black Americans has yet to be achieved.

"When we're still faced with mass incarceration, police brutality, white supremacy within every system and fiber of this nation, we still have a fight to take on," Wallace asserted.

This year, multiple states have approved bills that limit voting opportunities in Black communities, and passed legislation prohibiting schools from teaching about the country's legacy of racism.

Kevin Matthews II, founder of BuildingBread, said in an interview with YES! Media, he shared those concerns. Matthews is an author and an expert on the Tulsa massacre of what was then called Black Wall Street. He's also a former financial advisor.

"Any time that people of color in this country have significant progress, there is almost always a swift reaction from those who are still in power or those who benefited from oppressing others," Matthews observed.

Tim Wise also spoke with YES! Media. An author and anti-racism educator, Wise wrote "White Like Me," and "Dispatches from the Race War." He said his own family tree revealed slave owners, who handed down documents that showed their lack of compassion when writing about the buying and selling of enslaved people.

"And I think we need to grapple with that, because we may not literally pass down human beings anymore, thank God, but we pass down the mentality that made the selling of human beings possible," Wise contended.

President Joe Biden's approval makes Juneteenth the first federal holiday established since Martin Luther King, Junior Day in 1983.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Juneteenth

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Former DiCillo Tavern Reopens as Tavern of Mayfield with New Owner, New Chef, New Menu Read More

  2. 20 Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (6/17-6/20) Read More

  3. Here are your Eight Official Candidates for Mayor of Cleveland Read More

  4. The Anti-Homeless Crusade of Independence Mayor Gregory Kurtz Read More

  5. Cleveland Had the Third-Highest Rate of Foreclosure Activity in Country Last Month Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation