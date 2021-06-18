New Report Shows LGBTQ+ Youth Overrepresented in Cuyahoga County Foster Care System, Experience Disparate Outcomes

Children and youth with diverse SOGIE are at a greater risk for physical and emotional abuse, drug use, suicide attempts, mental health concerns, homelessness, interpersonal and/or community violence, bullying, harassment, academic challenges, increased school sanctions and various other forms of discrimination and hardship as compared to their heterosexual peers.CCDFS says it will use the findings to institute a range of plans to address the issues found, including training for foster families and staff.
Those problems are accentuated for kids in the foster care system, who also face a wide range of additional negative outcomes: They are far less likely to reunify with their biological families once put into the system, have a higher probability of winding up in group homes, and are more likely to age out of the foster care environment without any support system awaiting them on the other side.
