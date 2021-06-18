Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, June 18, 2021

Scene & Heard

Titillating Tidbits: Pepper Spray at Pinecrest and Nina Turner's Hillary Bump

Posted By on Fri, Jun 18, 2021 at 11:45 AM

Crowds of teens and fights drew police response at Pinecrest
  • Crowds of teens and fights drew police response at Pinecrest

Our regular roundup of minor happenings, interesting happenings, stuff you missed, stuff we missed, and assorted fun.
- Another week, another example of Ridgepark Square representing, this time with a sidewalk-lined birthday party for Donald Trump.

- A cool picture and a mystery for Cleveland internet to solve.



- Things went sideways at Pinecrest Thursday night, as you can see from the video below, as hundreds of teens gathered and fights broke out, drawing the response of multiple police departments who deployed pepper spray to disperse the crowd. Folks in various restaurants and stores stayed inside afterward to let the pepper spray dissipate, though being inside didn't help in some cases.


- Count Matt Taibbi as one of the biggest fans of Dennis Kucinich's new book.

-ideastream has rebranded as "Ideastream Public Media." Okay!

-After Hillary Clinton endorsed Shontel Brown in the Ohio District 11 congressional race, Nina Turner announced a six-figure fundraising haul over the next 24 hours. It was the Turner campaign’s largest single day of fundraising since launching last year.

- Here's a nice thing.



- Akron might pass a rule that would automatically release police body camera footage for incidents of use of deadly force within 7 days of when they happened. It would represent one of the most transparent and aggressive efforts in the country.

From the Akron Beacon Journal:

A charter amendment supported last year by 89% of Akron voters called on Council to legislate the "prompt release" of the police use of force video by June 30.

If approved, Akron could be the first in Ohio to put a specific number of days on what state law says should be "a reasonable period of time" for release.

"I just don’t know of any other city in Ohio that is doing what Akron is doing," said David Licate, a professor of criminal justice studies at the University of Akron.
- Digit Widget

29 — Number of houses in Cuyahoga County that sold for more than $1 million so far this year.

43 — Number of Cuyahoga County Jail corrections officers who have left the job so far this year voluntarily, either quitting or retiring. Morale is low and turnover is high, according to the union that represents the officers. While the county has budgeted for 725 officers, only 639 are currently working at the same time inmate levels have risen above 1,500, the highest since last September.

3 — Current vacancies on the Cleveland Community Police Commission (CPC). Applications to fill the spots are open through July 5.

$100 — Amount the city of Columbus is offering to residents who get their Covid-19 vaccine starting this week.

- What's Scene dining editor Doug Trattner eating this week?


- Vintage photo of the week:


- New local music of the week: Mud Whale, "Scapegoat"

