Monday, June 21, 2021

C-Notes

AFI coming to Agora in March 2022

Posted By on Mon, Jun 21, 2021 at 1:19 PM

click to enlarge The hard rock act AFI. - COURTESY OF BIG HASSLE
  • Courtesy of Big Hassle
  • The hard rock act AFI.
The hard rock act AFI has just announced an extensive run of 2022 U.S. headline tour dates in support of its recently-released 11th studio album Bodies.

"So anxiously, we’ve awaited the ability to perform our eleventh record for you," says AFI's Davey Havok. "This winter, please join us in the Bodies celebration long overdue."



The group will play the Agora on March 9, 2022. Cold Cave will open the show.

Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to fan club members. A local presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and tickets to the general public to AFI's show at the Agora go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

