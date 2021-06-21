Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 21, 2021

C-Notes

Christone 'Kingfish Ingram Returns to Kent Stage in August

Posted By on Mon, Jun 21, 2021 at 4:12 PM

click to enlarge Poster art for Christone "Kingfish" Ingram's upcoming tour. - COURTESY OF THE KENT STAGE
  • Courtesy of the Kent Stage
  • Poster art for Christone "Kingfish" Ingram's upcoming tour.
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram received some serious accolades for his Grammy-nominated 2019 Alligator Records debut.

In the wake of its release, he headlined two national tours and performed with friends including Vampire Weekend, Jason Isbell and Buddy Guy (with whom he appeared on Austin City Limits). He was interviewed by Sir Elton John on his Apple Music podcast, Rocket Hour, and recently released a duet with funkmeister Bootsy Collins.



Originally slated to come to the Kent Stage last year, Ingram will now play a rescheduled date on Aug. 11 at the venue.

Original tickets will be honored; remaining tickets for the Christone "Kingfish" Ingram concert at the Kent Stage go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Kent Stage

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. First Look: North High Brewing, Now Open in Ohio City Read More

  2. U.S. Census Estimate Puts Cleveland Population at 379,589 Read More

  3. Titillating Tidbits: Pepper Spray at Pinecrest and Nina Turner's Hillary Bump Read More

  4. Cleveland Museum of Art Opens ‘PIVOT,’ the New Community Arts Center in the Clark-Fulton Neighborhood Read More

  5. Cleveland's Tropidelic To Headline Inaugural Everwild Music Festival in August Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation