Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 21, 2021

C-Notes

Cleveland's Tropidelic To Headline Inaugural Everwild Music Festival in August

Posted By on Mon, Jun 21, 2021 at 8:34 AM

click to enlarge Poster for Everwild music festival.
  • Poster for Everwild music festival.
The locally based rock band Tropidelic just announced it'll headline the inaugural two-night Everwild music festival that takes place on Aug. 13 and 14 in Newark, OH at Brushy Fork Phamily Ranch.

The band will headline both nights, and the lineup also includes Ballyhoo!, Passafire, Kash'd Out, the Palmer Squares, the Ries Brothers and Bikini Trill.



In addition, members of Tropidelic will host exclusive events like the Bobby Chronic Guitar Clinic, late night campfire jams and a home run derby. In addition to food and craft vendors, there will be stilt walkers, dancers, live painters and other performance artists.

Tickets to Everwild are currently on sale for $99, and that price includes free tent camping and parking in the main lot all weekend. There are also a limited number of electric RV spots available at the venue, a 151-acre property about 30 miles east of Columbus with plenty of space for camping. Many hotels and motels are in close proximity to the venue as well.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Tropidelic, Everwild

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Titillating Tidbits: Pepper Spray at Pinecrest and Nina Turner's Hillary Bump Read More

  2. Married WKYC Stars Romney Smith and Jason Frazer Departing for NYC Read More

  3. Former DiCillo Tavern Reopens as Tavern of Mayfield with New Owner, New Chef, New Menu Read More

  4. The Anti-Homeless Crusade of Independence Mayor Gregory Kurtz Read More

  5. How Independence Uses Zoning to Codify Segregation Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation