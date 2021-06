Austin Walkin' Cane Appears on Artist Relief Project Benefit Album

Courtesy of Travis Huisman

Austin Walkin' Cane.

Local singer-songwriter Austin Walkin' Cane appears on Silver Lining, a new 10-song compilation with artists from across the country . All of the funds from the album will benefit the Texas-based Artist Relief Project, which has given $200 to just about every artist who had shows canceled because of COVID-19 or other hardships."I think [Artist Relief Project] has helped out almost 3,000 musicians now," says Travis Huisman in a press release about the album. "In addition, they put on free webinars for musicians needing help on many things from social media, video editing, finance, etc, etc. Anything that may help their skills moving forward. So, pretty cool of them. Musicians really had a tough time last year. There weren't any shows anywhere. For a working musician, that is very tough. A lot of musicians had to hang it up."Huisman recorded and mixed about half the album at his Catamount Recording. Other producers and engineers have helped out as well."There have been a lot of great people involved in this," he says. "I really hope we’re able to achieve our goals and raise a lot of money and awareness for the Artist Relief Project."In addition to Walkin' Cane, notable artists on the album include Broadway singer Ariel Bellvalaire, blues rockers Avey Grouws Band, singer-songwriter Zechariah Lloyd and Minneapolis rockers Fuzzrd.