Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes To Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in September
By Jeff Niesel
on Tue, Jun 22, 2021 at 10:46 AM
Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes just announced the dates of their upcoming fall co-headline tour featuring special guests Me First And The Gimme Gimmes and Thick.
The trek includes a Sept. 11 date at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
“What a joy it is to announce our co-headline tour this coming September/October 2021 with the legendary Violent Femmes," says Flogging Molly’s Dave King in a statement. "We in the Flogging Molly family cannot wait to share the stage with such an amazing group, so please join us in celebrating the return of what we’ve all truly missed: the live music experience. We cannot wait to see you all! So take care dear friends, till we raise a glass to one and all, Slainté! Flogging Molly.”
Various pre-sales begin this week, and tickets to the Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
