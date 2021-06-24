20 Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 24-27)

click to enlarge
THU 06/24
Courtesy of Nautica Waterfront District
The Nautica Queen will set sail once again this weekend.
Nautica Queen Cruises
After missing last season because of the pandemic, the Nautica Queen will set sail again this week, and the dining cruise ship will offer regular lunch, dinner, Sunday brunch and charter cruises through New Year’s Eve. Non-event cruise tickets range from $27.95 to $43.95 and must be purchased in advance online. In addition, Nautica Queen will monitor recommended national, state, local and maritime masking and distancing protocols and adjust operations as needed. Check the website for more information, including departure times and food options.
1153 Main Ave., 216-696-8888, nauticaqueen.com
The Choir of Man
With most of the Broadway touring shows still on pause because of the pandemic, The Choir of Man
represents the sole performance taking place at Playhouse Square this month. A press release promises the show is both a party and concert: "It’s a pint-filled good time set in a working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live Percussion with foot-stomping choreography." Tonight's show takes place at 7:30 in the Mimi Ohio Theatre. The run extends to July 11. Check the Playhouse Square website for additional showtimes and ticket prices.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Tonight, local writer and former Scene staff writer James Renner talks about his search for the person who killed Amy Mihaljevic and Lisa Pruett. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
Shane Gillis
Named an “up-next” comic at Comedy Central’s 2019 Clusterfest in San Francisco and a “new face” at Just for Laughs in Montreal, comedian Shane Gillis has started to receive some serious acclaim. Winner of Philly’s Funniest at Helium Comedy Club in 2016, Gillis regularly guests on and co-hosts Sirius XM and Comedy Central Radio’s The Bonfire. He’s also one half of Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast
. Gillis, who has a very funny bit called "Why White People Like Country Music," performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday. Consult the Hilarities website for ticket prices.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
History on Tap
For tonight's History on Tap program, the Cleveland History Center feature a Pride-themed program. Dr. John Grabowski, WRHS Krieger Mueller Chief Historian, will talk about Lucius Morris Beebe, an American celebrity who became a syndicated columnist, author, gourmet and ostentatious boulevardier who chronicled Café Society, the American West, and, most famously, railroads. In addition, Ken Schneck will discuss the history of Pride celebrations. The event takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25, or $20 for WRHS members.
10825 East Blvd., 216-721-5722, wrhs.org
A Little Night Music: Jazz, Classical & More
Enjoy music, drink, food, and the beautiful garden at the Bingham-Hanna Mansion of the Cleveland History Center at this series put on by locally based Jim Wadsworth Productions. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the concert starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission includes the ability to spend time touring the center. Seating will be provided, and drinks and food will be available for purchase. Tonight's concert features singer Dane Vannatter. Tickets cost $18 to $25.
10825 East Blvd., 216-721-5722, wrhs.org
Music Thursdays
This summertime event featuring local acts takes place every Thursday in the Cedar-Fairmont parking lot adjacent to Nighttown through Aug. 10. "Bring your chairs and listen to Cleveland’s best!" reads the press release promoting the free concert which takes place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tonight, local favorites Blue Lunch will perform. Find more information on the website.
cedarfairmount.org
FRI 06/25
Byron Bowers
A stand-up comedian and actor who's toured nationally with Dave Chappelle and Hannibal Buress, Byron Bowers was also featured as a New Face at the prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival. He plays a recurring character on Lena Waithe’s Showtime series drama The Chi
and also had a role in Shia Labeouf’s award winning film, Honey Boy
. He performs tonight at 7 at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Sunday. Check the Improv website for ticket prices.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com
Zako Ryan
Comedian Zako Ryan began his comedic career at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. After six months, he moved to Chicago where over the course of three years, he would have his own show at the Laugh Factory, become a house comedian at Zanies, and begin headlining and performing in comedy clubs across North America. He performs tonight at 8 at Red Space on a bill that also features Kevin Budkey, Juanda Mayfield and surprise guests. Cleveland native Brian Tidwell hosts. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. A DJ will perform before and after the show. It's BYOB.
2400 Superior Ave., facebook.com/REDSPACEEVENTS/
SAT 06/26
Akron Pride Festival Presents Drag Battle
Coco Montrose, a former Miss Gay America and a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars Season 2
, will be among the performers at tonight's drag battle at the Akron Civic Theatre. In total, 12 contestants will compete for the title of Drag Artist of the Year 2021, a title that comes with $500 cash. The event takes place at 7:30 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre. Tickets start at $25.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
Fam Jam
Today's Fam Jam, a day of free family fun at the Rock Hall, will feature live performances from the Beck Center for the Arts and the Cleveland School of Rock, as well as story time sessions with the Cleveland Public Library. There will also be balloon twisters, chalk murals and bubbles. The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on the Rock Hall's outdoor plaza. A separate admission ticket must be purchased to tour the Rock Hall exhibits.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
Freedom Festival!
The new abolition/underground railroad museum in University Circle (the Cozad Bates House) hosts Freedom Festival!, a special opening today from 1 to 3 p.m. Restore Cleveland Hope and the Extended Family will display their Underground Railroad Quilts and tell the stories of the symbolism they carry. You can meet historic figures Sara Lucy Bagby and Cyrus Ford outside in the newly designed grounds surrounding the historic Cozad Bates house, the only antebellum structure left in University Circle.
11508 Mayfield Rd, 216-231-0301, universitycircle.org/cozad-bates-house-interpretive-center
Greg Murray Book Signing & City Dogs Fundraiser
Rescue-dog advocate and professional photographer Greg Murray has followed up on the fan favorite book Peanut Butter Dogs
with Peanut Butter Puppies
, portraits of rescued dogs captured in studio with colorful backgrounds and in delightfully amusing detail. Locally based Murray is an award-winning lifestyle, commercial and portrait animal photographer. He is active in animal rescue and advocacy for pit bull-type dogs. He'll sign copies of his new book today from 2 to 4 p.m. at Visible Voice Books in Tremont. In partnership with Terrestrial Brewing, a portion of beer sales and book sales will be donated to Friends of City Dogs Cleveland, providing financial assistance for the animals at Cleveland Animal Care and Control, which includes daily enrichment opportunities, medical care and supporting the CITY DOGS adoption and volunteer programs. The event will take place outdoors on the Visible Voice patio but will move indoors in case of rain.
2258 Professor Ave., 216-961-0084, visiblevoicebooks.com
Market Garden 10-Year Anniversary Bash
Market Garden Brewery, the popular brewery and restaurant located in Ohio City, celebrates its 10th anniversary today. There will be yoga at 10 a.m., a 5K run and crawl at 5 p.m., and brewery tours at 1, 3, and 5 p.m. In addition, there will be games and other activities happening all day long and the restaurant will serve up "throwback" menu items to mark the occasion. Check the Market Garden Brewery website for more info.
1947 W. 25th St., 216-621-4000, marketgardenbrewery.com
Peninsula Flea
It's not just a city thing: Good fleas can be found beyond Cleveland's city limits. To wit: The Peninsula Flea, which is held on the first Saturday of every month from June to September at the beautiful Heritage Farms, in the Cuyahoga Valley. The location provides a perfect escape from the crush of city life, perhaps best enjoyed by taking a hike in the surrounding Cuyahoga Valley National Park — the third most-visited national park in the country. A slew of local vendors will be on the lawn, with indoor sales taking place in two of the barns on site. The flea is the perfect opportunity to get some antiques, handmade collectibles, local gear and delicious fresh food while taking in all that Peninsula has to offer. Shoppers are welcome from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
6050 Riverview Rd, Peninsula, heritagefarms.com/peninsula-flea
ROAM and Rummage
Locally based Rots of American Music (ROAM) will sell guitars, banjos and amplifiers at ridiculously low “everything most go” low prices for this fundraiser that takes place from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at the Grog Shop. Local vendors will be set up inside and outside in the courtyard selling music related items. Emily and Ivory, Ben Gage and Sam Hooper Duo will all perform as well. Admission is free.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
YAY! Saturdays
This summer, University Circle caters to families with YAY! Saturdays, a new summer program for K-8 students and their families. The event features three zones with free children’s activities that rotate each week, so you can choose your own adventure. The free event takes place from 10 a.m .to 1 p.m. on Wade Oval in University Circle.
10831 Magnolia Dr., 216-791-3900, universitycircle.org
SUN 06/27
Concerts at Lakeview Cemetery
The annual summer concert series at Lake View Cemetery offers locals yet another great opportunity to savor some free outdoor performances. The concert series takes place on the Garfield Monument lawn, making it one of the most unique settings in the city. Lake View Cemetery has partnered with Jim Wadsworth Productions, to set the lineup. Concerts take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Today, Sammy DeLeon will perform with Jackie Warren on keyboards. Feel free to bring a lawn chair, blanket or picnic basket. Admission is free.
12316 Euclid Ave., 216-421-2665, lakeviewcemetery.com
Jokes on You
Inspired by crowd work clinicians like Dave Attell, Ian Bagg, and Big Jay Oakerson, Jokes On You makes the audience the center of the show by "pushing comics to avoid prepared material or written jokes and instead focus on organic interaction with the audience," as it's put in a press release about this event, which takes place tonight at 7 at Hilarities. John Bruton and Bill Squire host the event. Last Sunday of every month.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Maker Town Market
Maker Town and Saucy Brew Works have teamed up to present free outdoor markets every Sunday at Saucy's Vibe Garden. The weekly event will feature handmade jewelry, home decor, wall art, fashion, pet products, wellness items, furniture and paper goods. Located at W. 28th St. and Church Ave., Saucy's Vibe Garden features picnic tables and an outdoor bar. Food can be ordered from the brewery via an app. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's free.
2807 Church Ave., 216-666-2568, makertownusa.com/market/
Reggae Sundays
This special Reggae Sunday Happy Hour Concert series is a summertime tradition at the Music Box Supper Club The indoor/outdoor concert series will take place rain or shine with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. Music Box will also offer food and drink specials exclusive to the series. Continues through Sept. 5.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
