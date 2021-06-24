Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, June 24, 2021

Scene & Heard

In Final Vax-a-Million Drawing, Another Northeast Ohio Teen Wins Scholarship

Posted By on Thu, Jun 24, 2021 at 8:25 AM

click to enlarge DeWine Bux up for grabs once again Wednesday night. - SCREENSHOT: OHIOVAXAMILLION.COM
  • Screenshot: ohiovaxamillion.com
  • DeWine Bux up for grabs once again Wednesday night.

Northeast Ohio students fared well in the Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery. In Wednesday night's drawing, the final of five held each Wednesday since May 26, Brecksville's Sydney Daum took home the four-year full ride to an Ohio public university.

Daum is the third Northeast Ohio student to have claimed the scholarship prize. Sheffield Lake's Sara Afaneh (June 9) and Mayfield's Zoie Vincent (June 2) previously won the scholarship.



While local students won the majority of the state prizes for teenagers, local adults weren't so lucky in the marquee category. Wednesday, Esperanza Diaz of Cincinnati was named the winner of the $1 million prize. She joins previous winners from the Cincinnati suburbs, Toledo, Union County and Findlay.

The Vax-a-Million promotion has now concluded, and Ideastream's Anna Huntsman reported that while Ohio saw a 43 percent increase in vaccinations immediately after the sweepstakes were announced, the numbers have decreased each week since.

By Wednesday, roughly 47% of Ohioans have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, well below the national average of 55%. But Gov. Mike DeWine, who took heat on all sides for the promotion, has said the goal was primarily to push Ohioans who were on the fence about vaccinations over the edge. 

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

