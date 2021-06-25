Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 25, 2021

Scene & Heard

VIDEO: A Few Million Thank Yous To Those Who Made the Wolstein Mass Vax Site a Success

Posted By on Fri, Jun 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM


The CSU Wolstein Center mass vaccination site was one of the few bright lights during a very dark pandemic year. Over the course of its 12-week run, more than 255,000 people received the Pfizer vaccine. It was the largest operation of its kind in the state. 

The Ohio Air National Guard sent the video above earlier this week. It's literally just a bunch of thank yous from those involved, sincere expressions of gratitude to the array of people and organizations who made the site such a smashing success. 



In the event you find yourself in some sort of acceptance speech scenario, there are plenty of thank you templates to emulate here. Very sweet, earnest stuff.

You can read Scene's earlier coverage of Joint Task Force Magnus at the Wolstein Center and efforts to vaccinate historically marginalized groups here

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Two Men, 10-year-old Boy Found Dead on Boat in Lake Erie in Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Read More

  2. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are in Cleveland, Filming Jersey Boys for TV Read More

  3. 20 Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 24-27) Read More

  4. Wendy Park Bridge, Connecting Near West Side to Whiskey Island, is Now Open Read More

  5. As Indians Announce Another Progressive Field Concert, Cleveland Police Reviewing Independent Investigation Into 2014 Death of Cory Barron Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation