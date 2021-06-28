Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 28, 2021

C-Notes

Ani DiFranco To Perform at Kent Stage in August

Posted By on Mon, Jun 28, 2021 at 10:49 AM

click to enlarge Singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco. - COURTESY OF THE KENT STAGE
  • Courtesy of the Kent Stage
  • Singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco.
Fiercely independent, singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco released her self-titled debut in 1990 on her own Righteous Babe Records, and she’s steadily toured and recorded since then.

In support of her latest album, Revolutionary Love, DiFranco will embark on a summer tour that brings her to the Kent Stage on Aug. 27.



“My songs have always reflected an acute connection between my personal life and the life of my society,” says DiFranco in a press release about the album and supporting trek. “As I started to come out of years of dealing with marriage problems, I saw my entire country in the same situation; the complete breakdown of communication and loss of empathy and connection. But after what seems like unforgivable damage, then where do you go? You can’t kick each other off the planet, you can’t change the past, so what then?”

The album took shape in the final weeks before the pandemic took hold. Expect to hear tracks from it as well as tunes from throughout DiFranco's lengthy career.

Tickets to Ani DiFranco’s concert at the Kent Stage go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Ani DiFranco, Kent Stage

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. 20 Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 24-27) Read More

  2. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are in Cleveland, Filming Jersey Boys for TV Read More

  3. Here’s What You Should Know About COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Read More

  4. Two Men, 10-year-old Boy Found Dead on Boat in Lake Erie in Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Read More

  5. Majority of Cleveland Music Venues Still Waiting on Federal Aid From SVOG Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation