Ani DiFranco To Perform at Kent Stage in August

Singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco.

Fiercely independent, singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco released her self-titled debut in 1990 on her own Righteous Babe Records, and she’s steadily toured and recorded since then.In support of her latest album,, DiFranco will embark on a summer tour that brings her to the Kent Stage on Aug. 27.“My songs have always reflected an acute connection between my personal life and the life of my society,” says DiFranco in a press release about the album and supporting trek. “As I started to come out of years of dealing with marriage problems, I saw my entire country in the same situation; the complete breakdown of communication and loss of empathy and connection. But after what seems like unforgivable damage, then where do you go? You can’t kick each other off the planet, you can’t change the past, so what then?”The album took shape in the final weeks before the pandemic took hold. Expect to hear tracks from it as well as tunes from throughout DiFranco's lengthy career. Tickets to Ani DiFranco’s concert at the Kent Stage go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.