Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 28, 2021

Scene & Heard

Ohio Advocate: 'Deafening Silence' on Need for HIV Testing

Posted By on Mon, Jun 28, 2021 at 10:17 AM

click to enlarge HIV testing means faster treatment and lives saved - ADOBESTOCK
  • AdobeStock
  • HIV testing means faster treatment and lives saved


COLUMBUS, Ohio — This Sunday is National HIV Testing Day, when people are urged to find out their HIV status and work to end the stigma around HIV and AIDS.



Tracy Jones, executive director of the AIDS Task force of Greater Cleveland, said with testing, people who are HIV positive can get into treatment faster and lead much longer lives.

And although it's generally understood HIV is an immune-compromising disease, Jones explained there is still hesitancy around testing, because it's contracted through sex.

"The silence around the issue has been deafening," Jones remarked. "Everybody's like, 'Well, I thought we took care of this, we fixed it, it's cured!' So people still continue to get infected; people are still challenged with the lack of information that is available."

According to the latest data from 2019, some 973 Ohioans were newly diagnosed with HIV, nearly 25,000 were living with the disease, and the state saw 370 deaths of people infected. Three in four Ohioans diagnosed with HIV were linked to care within 30 days of diagnosis.

Jones said anyone who has unprotected sex should be tested for HIV, including those in monogamous relationships.

"It doesn't really matter who you are necessarily, because HIV is related to behaviors," explained. "So, if you are engaging in unprotected sex, or you have another STI, or the condom breaks, all of those are circumstances that you want to make sure that you are testing."

Jones added there are many options for getting tested, including local health departments and community organizations.

"They also can find availability with organizations like Planned Parenthood, and emergency rooms," Jones pointed out. "The test is one minute; it's a finger-prick, and you can get your diagnosis in less than 30 seconds."

She also recommends checking out aidshealth.org to find information on testing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expressed concern HIV infections could rise as fewer people were able to get tested during the pandemic.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of HIV Testing, Ohio

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. 20 Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 24-27) Read More

  2. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are in Cleveland, Filming Jersey Boys for TV Read More

  3. Here’s What You Should Know About COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Read More

  4. Meet Phil Kidd, the Man Running Every Street in Cleveland Read More

  5. 'Friends'-Themed Charity Bar Crawl To Take Place in Tremont in July Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation