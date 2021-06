Lakewood Arts Festival Returns in August

Courtesy of the Lakewood Arts Festival

Singer-songwriter singer-songwriter Luca Mundaca.

After the pandemic turned last year’s event into a virtual affair, the Lakewood Arts Festival will return as an in-person event this summer. The city of Lakewood will close Detroit Ave. between Belle and Arthur avenues to host more than 130 regional and national artists and makers who’ll display paintings, prints, photography, art glass, ceramics, jewelry, sculpture and fiber.“I love Lakewood and after going through such a difficult year, it will feel great to come together as a community and enjoy sunshine, art and lemonade close to the lake,” says muralist Stephanie Crossen, who'll participate in this year's event, in a press release.Each year, the event's board awards a scholarship for Lakewood seniors continuing to art school fter the festival, and this year's award will go to Nola Williams-Riseng, who will attend the Cleveland Institute of Art this fall. The event also funds grants for arts education and programming in the city.Acts such as Senegalese drummer Assane M’baye, singer-songwriter Luca Mundaca, singer-songwriter Alexis Antes, singer-songwriter Chris Allen and indie rockers Meg and the Magnetosphere will perform. In addition, the Beck Center will offer arts-based performances and activities for children and adults.A food court will be located in front of Lakewood Library and will offer a selection of the region’s best food trucks.Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the festival, and there will be additional spacing between the artists booths. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 7.