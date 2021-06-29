Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

C-Notes

Pinegrove Coming to Agora in October

Posted By on Tue, Jun 29, 2021 at 10:41 AM

click to enlarge Indie rockers Pinegrove. - CHRISTA JOYNER MOODY
  • Christa Joyner Moody
  • Indie rockers Pinegrove.
Indie rockers Pinegrove just announced a run of 2021 tour dates with support from Skullcrusher and Blue Ranger.

The trek will bring the groups to the Agora on Oct. 15.



Earlier this year, Pinegrove released the feature-length film Amperland, NY and its accompanying 22-song soundtrack. The film, scripted from a short story by Pinegrove’s Evan Stephens Hall and directed by Kenna Hynes, was shot at the band’s longtime home in upstate New York shortly before the group moved out, and it features a set of performances spanning the band’s entire career to date.

A ticket presale to Pinegrove's show at the Agora begins today at noon.

